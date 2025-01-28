This toothpaste revealed a whiter smile within days

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If we want a brighter, whiter smile, whitening toothpaste can help. Generally considered a gentler alternative to professional whitening treatments and using an at-home whitening kit, they slot easily into our daily cleaning routine as a convenient way to maintain our smile.

While helping to keep the health of your teeth and gums in check, the best whitening toothpaste can also work to lift some of the stains that are caused by certain foods and drinks (red wine and coffee, we’re looking at you). But manage your expectations – these formulas won’t be as strong as professional whitening treatments.

When it comes to choosing the best toothpaste for the job, Marvis’s whitening mint toothpaste (£6, Amazon.co.uk) is one of our favourites. Sure to look chic on the bathroom sink (if you can call a toothpaste tube chic), it was hailed as the most stylish option in our review of the best teeth-whitening toothpaste. But it offers substance as well as style, with our writer noticing whiter results after just a couple of days of use. To find out more, read on.

Marvis

While testing Marvis’s toothpaste whitening mint in our review of the best, our writer used the formula both morning and night for one month, assessing everything from taste to fresh breath factor.

Not only was it hailed as a stylish option, with its “covetable and climate-friendly packaging”, but our tester also saw a noticeable difference in the whiteness of their teeth after just a couple of days of use. They added: “After two weeks, our tester (an obsessive coffee drinker who is also very partial to a glass of red wine) had a noticeably whiter and shinier sheen to their teeth.”

The formula also sets itself apart from some of the other whitening products on the market owing to its “thick formula is creamy rather than grainy or pasty”. Whether it leaves teeth feeling fresh is also crucial, and happily, our tester’s mouth was left feeling thoroughly cleaned, while the taste of the paste was “pleasingly minty and fresh”.

While a little more pricey than your regular toothpaste, if you want a brighter, whiter smile in just days, it’s a worthy investment.

