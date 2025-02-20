Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Attention, beauty-lovers: the big Boots sale is here for 2025, with a sizeable 90 per cent off some of its bestselling beauty buys in-store, plus up to 80 per cent off online. With all of our favourite brands included, there are some excellent deals to snap up from the likes of Benefit, Soap & Glory and more.

The high street retailer is known for hosting a mammoth sale each year, offering you the perfect chance to get products at a discounted rate. In 2025, these bargains are looking better than ever, with Boots’s offering including bestselling brands such as Drunk Elephant and Vera Wang.

If you’re struggling to think about what you want to add to your basket, we’ve narrowed down some of our favourite picks for you – as well as any other details you might need to know about the sale.

When is the Boots 90 per cent off sale?

In years gone by, Boots’s 90 per cent off sale has typically kicked off between the end of January and the start of March. In 2025, the retailer started offering generous 80 per cent discounts from 3 February, via Boots.com and in stores, before increasing discounts to a jaw-dropping 90 per cent for in-store shoppers as of today (19 February). As always, deals are only available while stocks last.

What discounts are available?

Boots is typically very generous with its deals, and there are plenty of savings to be had across a range of products from big-name brands such as Lancôme, Mothercare, Davidoff and the retailer’s own No7 brand.

While the website has a whole range of discounts, including up to 80 per cent off, the 90 per cent discount is available in-store only and each location may have varied stock availability.

What are some of the best deals to shop?

Boots’s annual sale is available in-store and online and, while deals start from £1 in-store, for those of us who like to seek out the best bargains from the comfort of our own homes, we’ve curated a round-up of all the products we think are definitely worth snapping up. Scroll on to shop them now.

No7 lift and luminate collection five-piece gift set: Was £137.75, now £53.51, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

The No7 lift and luminate collection five-piece gift set is an absolute steal, with more than 60 per cent off right now. This set includes full-size products designed to brighten, firm, and reduce wrinkles. In her review of the brand, skincare aficionado Chelsea found the triple action serum was a standout, noting it “managed to moisturise, brighten and even out [her] skin tone”, and left skin “soft” after just four weeks of use. With the added benefits of the SPF15 day cream and youthful replenishing facial oil, this set offers everything you’ll need for a glowing complexion at an unbeatable price.

Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £45, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Oral-B )

The Oral-B Pro 3 impresses with its straightforward, powerful clean. Tech critic Steve dubbed it the best electric toothbrush in his guide, telling readers: “The oscillating head delivers a reliably thorough clean” and a “satisfying ‘just been to the dentist’ sensation”. With three modes – daily clean, sensitive, and whitening – it covers all the essentials. While whitening results are subtle, Steve noted that it’s perfect for those who prefer simplicity, adding: “It gets the job done without any unnecessary frills.” Its two-week battery life and compatibility with affordable brush heads make it a smart, budget-friendly choice and, with a generous 55 per cent off, it’s a must-have for efficient, no-nonsense care.

Lancome hydrazen day gift set: Was £55, now £33, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

For those with a taste for more indulgent skincare offerings, the Lancome hydrazen day gift set is a must-have with its current 40 per cent reduction. It includes the brand’s hydrazen cream, genifique serum and new genifique eye cream. While we haven’t tested the new eye cream – which promises to brighten the appearance of dark circles – cosmetics buff Sabine tested its older eye serum sister (advanced genifique yeux light-pearl eye and lash concentrate) and loved its “instantly cooling effect,” perfect for soothing tired eyes. There’s no denying the luxury, hydration and radiance on offer here, and at a great price, too.

Davidoff cool water man eau de toilette: Was £70, now £35, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Davidoff cool water man eau de toilette is a timeless classic that first made waves when it launched in 1988. Now reduced to half price, this aromatic men’s fragrance blends the refreshing top notes of coriander and mint with the soothing heart of lavender, all anchored by a warm amber base. Known for its ocean-inspired freshness, cool water is exactly what its branding suggests: cool. Whether you're reliving its iconic Eighties debut or discovering it for the first time, it's a fragrance that never goes out of style.

Lovehoney frisky rabbit vibrator: Was £24.99, now £19.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Lovehoney )

Our expert’s favourite budget rabbit vibrator just got even more affordable thanks to a 25 per cent discount from Boots. In her review, Emilie Lavinia, The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor, said it has “everything you need from a rabbit vibrator”. “The frisky rabbit also offers an impressive number of functions with three speeds and seven patterns – more than you’d expect for such an inexpensive and unassuming toy,” she explained.

Nursem caring hand cream: Was £9.99, now £7.49,Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Winter can be tough on our hands, often leaving them dry and cracked. This irritation is only magnified for those of us who suffer from eczema. Our expert, and fellow eczema sufferer, named Nursem the best eczema product for caring for your hands. She said of this hand cream: “The creams are completely fragrance-free and will soothe, condition and regenerate skin on sore, reactive hands.”

Garnier micellar reusable make-up remover eco pads: Was £9, now £4.50, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Garnier )

Reusable make-up remover pads are excellent for reducing waste and streamlining your skincare routine. Beauty expert Louise picked this one from Garnier as the best for travel, saying: “These are a mixture of the plush, softness of a make-up remover pad and the thinner typical cotton rounds. While they’re super soft, they can be wrung out, squished up, shoved to the bottom of your suitcase, but still wash well.” Now, they’re 50 per cent cheaper.

Dior Miss Dior eau de parfum, 30ml: Was £72, now £61.20, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Sephora )

Using special discount code SAVE15 you can now score 15 per cent off a wide range of premium beauty products and fragrances at Boots. Including this popular women’s perfume, Miss Dior. A scent described as “voluptuous” and “luminous” by the brand, it boasts notes of rose, peony and Lily-of-the-Valley to create a fresh floral profile that’s perfect for the impending Spring season.

Bobbi Brown vitamin enriched face base: Was £54, now £44, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Bobbi Brown )

This creamy moisturiser from Bobbi Brown has been described as a secret weapon for achieving flawless make-up, and it seems our reviewer agreed. After testing out the face base for herself, our critic gave the moisturiser a five-star review. She said: “When wearing it, my skin has a serious glow, both with and without make-up. It’s brought my skin back to life, even after late nights and early mornings. ” And if you needed any more convincing, there’s now 20 per cent off at Boots.

