We blind taste-tested supermarket champagnes and crowned a £35 winner

With Christmas just around the corner, we’re in full preparation mode for the festive celebrations. We’ve got our eye on all of the mouth-watering Christmas food and drink available at supermarkets this year, from mince pies to mulled wine, and of course, the pièce de résistance of every December celebration: champagne.

A bottle of champagne can easily set you back more than £50, but we’ve consulted the experts for their pick of the fizz that won’t break the bank. You can read more about each bottle in our expert guide to the best supermarket champagnes but (in the name of rigorous journalism), we’ve also put these bottles to the test ourselves in a blind taste-test.

We found one £35 bottle that impressed above the rest, so keep reading to find out which supermarket took the top spot. For even more tried-and-tested supermarket recommendations, we’ve blind taste-tested every supermarket mulled wine, with a £6 bottle wowing our testers. We also sampled every supermarket mince pie, including a deep-filled treat that stole the show. But if it’s champagne that’s on your shopping list, keep scrolling.

How we tested

We cracked open five bottles of supermarket champagne and sparkling alternatives recommended by our experts. This included bottles from M&S, Tesco, Aldi and Co-op. Each glass of fizz was taste-tested blind, so that we weren’t swayed by price or the label. After scoring each offering, one supermarket champagne came out on top.

Les Pionniers vintage champagne brut 2013: £35.20, Co-op.co.uk

( Co-op )

Co-op’s champagne was the only supermarket bottle to win the IWSC (International Wine & Spirit Competition) trophy in 2025, and the proof is really in the pour. Our testers enjoyed its nutty, dry and complex depth of flavour.

It has notes of citrus, baked brioche and a nuttiness akin to toasted hazelnuts. “It outperformed wines nearly three times the price and hugely over-delivers for the price,” says wine expert Libby Brodie in our guide to the best supermarket champagne.

At £35 a bottle, it’s a steal, and the taste is on par with premium bottles that are double the price. You can’t order it online but if you’re heading to a Co-op store to pick up your Christmas party food, it’s worth grabbing a bottle of this, too.

