From the honeyed malts of Speyside to intensely fruity flavours from The Dalmore, the best whisky is the product of precise distillation paired with patient maturation, creating fascinating depths of flavour. But with exclusivity and collector demand pushing up the price of top-tier bottles, more and more single-malt fans are turning to the supermarkets shelves in search of their next dram.

A notable shift in the market means whisky drinkers are prioritising value over lofty labels, whether it’s millennials mixing up an old-fashioned or Gen Z discovering whisky sours. And while supermarket drams can be hit or miss, plenty stand out.

Three of Aldi’s bottles have been named among the best in the world, while Lidl has previously won gold at the World Whisky Awards. “You can find great whisky available at almost every price point,” says Billy Abbott, author of a Philosophy of Whisky. “While more affordable whiskies will often not have the bells and whistles of more expensive bottles, you can find great quality wherever you look.”

This broadening of whisky’s appeal stems partly changing attitude. Once associated with working-class drinkers, following the popularity of Scottish distilleries, whisky was adopted by affluent Victorians in the late 19th century. For decades it carried an image of being both luxurious but also a fairly stodgy “old man” drink of choice.

Now, younger drinkers are embracing it, fuelled by cocktail culture, online trends and the wide availability of genuinely impressive, accessibly priced bottles. If you want a great whisky that won’t stretch your wallet, you’re in the right place.

If lighter beverages are more your style, we’ve also rounded up the best supermarket wines and best supermarket champagne.

There are, roughly speaking, five styles of whisky: Scottish scotch, Irish whisky, American whisky, Canadian whisky and Japanese whisky. Production styles also vary across regions; we’ve single malts and blends, as well as cask strength and peated whiskies. Blended and Irish whiskeys have a broad appeal thanks to their smoothness, but American Bourbon has seen a surge in popularity in recent years (its sweeter flavour profile makes it a great gateway spirit).

Meet the experts

Our trio of experts have years of experience in the spirits industry ( Jonathan Hatchman/Joanne Gould/Aidy Smith )

Joanne Gould is a journalist with a decade of experience writing about food and drink. She’s written about every type of whisky there is for dozens of publications, from scotch and single malt to blended and bourbon.

Jonathan Hatchman is a whisky expert with years under his belt reviewing the best spirits, with tests of the best Japanese whiskies, bourbon, and rye.

Aidy Smith is an award-winning TV presenter, broadcaster and journalist. He is the presenter of Amazon Prime’s award-winning drinks-themed travel series The Three Drinkers and is frequently heard across TV and radio.