This is the cheapest supermarket to buy your Christmas dinner from – and it’s less than £2 a head

There’s less than a week to go until Christmas, the most wonderful – and expensive – time of the year. According to a recent survey by YouGov, about a third of Brits say they’re worried about the impact that Christmas will have on their personal finances. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this rises to 42 per cent for households with incomes of less than £30,000.

If you’re looking for ways to cut costs on your festive food, there’s some good news, as it’s possible to spend less than £15 on an entire Christmas dinner for eight. That’s less than £2 a head, and includes turkey with all the trimmings.

To work out the cheapest options for your festive feast in 2025, I pulled together a list of the food items that make up a traditional Christmas dinner and asked major UK supermarkets for the cheapest prices they offer on these products, excluding promotional offers you can get through loyalty schemes such as Clubcard and Nectar.

You’ll find the results of our price research below, with the costs of Christmas dinner based on feeding eight people.

The cost of Christmas dinner 2025

These prices were correct at the time of writing on Friday 19 December 2025, but may be subject to change.

Which supermarket has the cheapest Christmas dinner in 2025?

It’s likely no surprise that Aldi is the cheapest supermarket from which to buy your Christmas dinner in 2025, with the total costs coming in at £13.73. The famously budget-friendly supermarket offers the cheapest turkey I’ve seen so far (£7.47, Aldi.co.uk), the cheapest stuffing mix (39p, Aldi.co.uk), and the joint cheapest brandy butter (£1.89, Aldi.co.uk), potatoes (5p at Aldi.co.uk) and vegetables.

Even if you’re not planning to buy your entire Christmas dinner at Aldi or Lidl, I would suggest popping into one of the stores for your vegetables as they’re unbelievably cheap – keep reading for a list of the cheapest individual food items.

If you don’t have an Aldi nearby, there are some deals available that can make the cost of a Christmas dinner cheaper at other stores. With Tesco’s Clubcard prices, you can get a Christmas dinner for six for less than £10, so it’s worth signing up to the loyalty scheme if you’re planning to shop there. For a fuss-free option, Asda is selling a Christmas dinner in a box for six people, but this will cost you £37.97.

Which supermarket has the most expensive Christmas dinner in 2025?

M&S is the most expensive supermarket when it comes to buying your whole Christmas dinner this year, though the supermarket says it’s offering restaurant-quality food. As a matter of fact, it was the top performer in this year’s Good Food Christmas taste test.

For a turkey, you’re looking at £30 for a bird big enough to feed eight people (Marksandspencer.com), placing M&S alongside Waitrose when it comes to the highest prices. It also has the priciest brandy butter, carrots, parsnips and sprouts, but it’s gravy granules and potatoes were about average compared to other supermarkets.

Where to get the cheapest individual Christmas food items in 2025

If it’s practical and convenient for you, it might be worth doing your Christmas shopping at several different supermarkets to maximise savings. Here are the cheapest options right now (be aware that the online prices may differ from what’s available in-store):

Turkey (at least 3kg): £7.47, Aldi.co.uk

£7.47, Aldi.co.uk Potatoes (at least 2kg): 5p at Aldi.co.uk and Lidl.co.uk

5p at Aldi.co.uk and Lidl.co.uk Carrots (at least 640g): 5p at Aldi.co.uk and Lidl.co.uk

5p at Aldi.co.uk and Lidl.co.uk Brussels sprouts (at least 640g): 10p at Lidl.co.uk and Aldi.co.uk

10p at Lidl.co.uk and Aldi.co.uk Parsnips (at least 640g): 10p at Aldi.co.uk and Lidl.co.uk

10p at Aldi.co.uk and Lidl.co.uk Stuffing mix (at least 170g): 39p, Aldi.co.uk

39p, Aldi.co.uk Cranberry sauce (at least 200g): 39p, Aldi.co.uk

39p, Aldi.co.uk Gravy granules (at least 190g): 45p, Tesco.com

45p, Tesco.com Mince pies (at least eight): £2 at Morrisons.com

£2 at Morrisons.com Brandy butter (at least 200g): £1.89 at Aldi.co.uk and Lidl.co.uk

Aldi and Lidl don’t offer online shopping, so you’ll need to go in-store.

