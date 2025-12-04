M&S’s Christmas food-to-order menu stars festive version of beloved treat

With Christmas fast approaching, the best supermarket food to order offerings are here to help you prepare for the festive period. Renowned for pulling out all the stops with its premium fare, M&S is offering a Christmas menu to remember, from party food to centrepieces, desserts and more.

Having officially opened on 23 September, its food-to-order offering this year includes plenty of mouthwatering treats, from the new lemon and mascarpone panettone gateau, to a Christmas sausage roll garland. But, we’d recommend getting your orders in soon, as menu items are selling out fast.

Unlike other supermarkets, M&S doesn’t deliver its food-to-order range, so you’ll need to book a collection from your local store on 22, 23 or 24 December (shoppers in Northern Ireland can book from 23 December). Slots have filled up quickly in the past, so we recommend booking sooner rather than later.

For more help with finalising your festive food shop, you can read our full supermarket food to order guide, which includes offerings from the likes of Waitrose, Sainsburys, Tesco and Asda. Plus, we've got you covered when it comes to helping you select your Christmas turkey and decide which mince pies to go for this year, as we’ve blind taste-tested them all (all in the name of journalism).

What’s on the M&S Christmas food menu for 2025

Food-to-order collection dates: Between 22 and 24 December

M&S Christmas starters

First up, starters and sharers. New this year, there’s a brie en croute, which is sure to be a crowd-pleaser (£17.50, Marksandspencer.com). There’s also a vibrant cranberry topped pork pie (£20, Marksandspencer.com), and a selection of British cheeses for the ultimate post Christmas film cheeseboard (£27.50, Marksandspencer.com). And we’re sure the Christmas sausage roll garland (£12, Marksandspencer.com) will be devoured within minutes.

M&S British cheeseboard selection £28 from Marksandspencer.com Prices may vary M&S Collection handcrafted Christmas sausage roll garland £12 from Marksandspencer.com Prices may vary M&S Collection hand finished cranberry topped pork pie £20 from Marksandspencer.com Prices may vary

M&S Christmas main courses and centrepieces

If you’re opting for turkey, the options include a slow cooked turkey crown with pork and Italian chestnut stuffing (£77, Marksandspencer.com), but beyond this, the centrepieces include slow-cooked porchetta (£50, Marksandspencer.com), vegetarian nut roast with caramelised nuts and cranberries (£12, Marksandspencer.com), lasagne (£28.50, Marksandspencer.com) and slow cooked leg of lamb with ruby port and red wine jus (£70, Marksandspencer.com). Sure to impress the meat-eating friends and family at the table, M&S has launched a range of wagyu beef dishes, including wagyu sirloin of beef (£90, Marksandspencer.com), and if that wasn’t enough, a wagyu beef pie (£50, Marksandspencer.com).

As for vegetarian and vegan dishes to look forward to, a butternut squash, brie and caramelised onion Wellington (£22, Marksandspencer.com) and a no turkey crown (£12, Marksandspencer.com) are among the options.

M&S Collection wagyu beef pie £50 from Marksandspencer.com Prices may vary M&S Collection outdoor bred slow cooked porchetta £50 from Marksandspencer.com Prices may vary M&S Collection butternut squash, brie and caramelised onion wellington £22 from Marksandspencer.com Prices may vary

M&S Christmas side dishes

While a lot of the side dishes and vegetables have sold out already, all is not lost. Right now, there are still a couple of tried and true festive classics up for grabs, including goose fat roasting potatoes (£8,Marksandspencer.com) and chestnut stuffing parcels wrapped in streaky bacon, with double-wrapped pigs in blankets (£16.50, Marksandspencer.com).

M&S Our Best Ever British outdoor bred pork garnish selection £17 from Marksandspencer.com Prices may vary M&S Collection goose fat roasting potatoes £8 from Marksandspencer.com Prices may vary M&S classic vegetable selection £30 from Marksandspencer.com Prices may vary

M&S Christmas desserts

Now, for the desserts. Everyone's favourite caterpillar has been transformed into Christmas Cracker Colin the caterpillar (£15, Marksandspencer.com), decorated with chocolate crackers and popping candy. Those looking for gluten-free options will be able to devour a slice of the Made Without wheat chocolate yule log (Marksandspencer.com). And the lemon and mascarpone panettone gateau (£25, Marksandspencer.com) – panettone with mascarpone cream, lemon curd and white chocolate curls – looks like a sure-fire showstopper.

M&S Christmas cracker Colin the Caterpillar £15 from Marksandspencer.com Prices may vary M&S Collection made without wheat chocolate yule log £15 from Marksandspencer.com Prices may vary M&S Collection lemon and mascarpone panettone gateau £25 from Marksandspencer.com Prices may vary

Once again, the high street stalwart has levelled up its festive menu. After all, this isn’t just Christmas food, this is M&S Christmas food.

When is M&S Christmas food available?

M&S Christmas delivery slots are open, with orders ready to be collected from stores from 22 to 24 December. In terms of when you need to order by, M&S says that there isn’t an official closing date – but it’s worthwhile getting your orders in earlier rather than later.

What are M&S store Christmas opening hours?

As we get closer to Christmas, M&S will extend the opening hours of its stores, it says. However, these opening times will differ depending on the specific store. The supermarket recommends checking the M&S website for the opening times of your local M&S store.

