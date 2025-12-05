These supermarkets are open over Christmas, from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With Christmas fast approaching, it’s definitely time to start planning your food for the occasion, which for many means writing a Christmas supermarket shopping list. A period synonymous with busy aisles, Christmas music blaring from store speakers and tussles over the last pack of maris pipers, it’s best to plan your shop to last you and aim for off-peak shopping times like early mornings or evenings.

You can take the hassle out of hosting by pre-ordering supermarket Christmas food to be delivered to your door. But no matter how organised you are, a last-minute dash to the supermarket on Christmas Eve or Boxing Day is almost inevitable — whether it’s for forgotten carrots or just a pint of milk. To avoid rocking up to shut store doors, here are the opening times of every UK supermarket over the Christmas and New Year period. It’s also always best to check your local branch as opening hours differ between locations and store size.

If this sounds like a nightmare before Christmas, there’s still time to order food for Christmas and we’ve rounded up the best festive food options across Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda and more. We’ve also done the hard work for you with dedicated guides to choosing your Christmas turkey and finding this year’s best supermarket mince pies and best supermarket mulled wine – all rigorously blind taste-tested.

To help you plan, here are supermarket opening times from Christmas Eve (Wednesday, 24 December) to New Year’s Day (Thursday, 1 January):

Tesco

Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm (Express stores 7am to 10pm)

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm (Express stores 9am to 7pm)

New Year’s Eve: 6am to 7pm (Express stores 7am to 10pm)

New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm (Express stores 8am to 10pm)

Sainsbury’s

Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm (convenience stores 6am to 9pm)

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm (convenience stores 9am to 9pm)

New Year’s Eve: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 6am to 9pm)

New Year’s Day: 8am to 8pm (convenience stores 9am to 9pm)

Aldi

Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: 8am to 6pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

Lidl

Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: 8am to 6pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

Asda

Christmas Eve: 5am to 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm

New Year’s Eve: 7am to 7pm

New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm

Co-op

Christmas Eve: Usual opening time to 7pm (convenience stores 6am or 7am to 8pm)

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 9am to 7pm)

New Year’s Eve: Usual opening time to 7pm (convenience stores 6am or 7am to 8pm)

New Year’s Day: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 9am to 8pm)

Waitrose

Christmas Eve: Open

Christmas Day: Closed (except Welcome Break Service stations and Shell forecourts)

Boxing Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: Open

New Year’s Day: Closed

Marks and Spencer

Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm

Christmas Day: Boxing Day

Boxing Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: 8am to 7pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

Morrisons

We’ve approached Morrisons for details on its opening times this year, but we can expect similar to the hours last year:

23rd December: 7am to 10pm

Christmas Eve: 5am to 6pm (England & Wales), 6am to 7pm (Scotland)

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm (England & Wales), 8.30pm to 6.30pm (Scotland)

New Year’s Eve: 7am to 7pm (England & Wales), 6am to 7pm (Scotland)

New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm (England & Wales), 8.30am to 6.30pm (Scotland)

