Marks & Spencer emerged as the top performer in an annual Christmas supermarket taste test, while Morrisons also impressed by clinching victory in three coveted categories.

M&S topped six of the Good Food test’s 17 categories, including joint best turkey crown, best gammon and best Christmas pudding.

Judges lauded the £50 M&S Oakham hot maple-glazed turkey crown for its “sticky, peppery hot maple glaze and stuffing packed with fruit”, while joint winner Sainsbury’s impressed the panel with its “showstopper” Taste the Difference British free-range bronze turkey crown with pork, apricot, pear, cranberry & candied ginger stuffing costing £22.75 per kg.

Further cementing its success, M&S also won best Christmas pudding with its Collection 12-month matured version with pecans & panettone, costing £16 and described as “delicious” with “plenty of fruit and large chunks of nuts”.

Morrisons secured five wins overall, including best showstopper dessert, best classic and best flavoured mince pie for its Cherry Bakewell version, with the former featuring “soft, buttery pastry” and filling that was “juicy and citrussy, with strong orange flavour”.

open image in gallery The products were blind tasted by a panel of Good Food -appointed judges ( Alamy/PA )

Tesco won best pigs in blankets while Lidl took the award for best trifle, and Aldi jointly triumphed with M&S for best smoked salmon.

Judges described Aldi’s Specially Selected salt-aged Himalayan smoked salmon, costing £3.99, as “a great example of a classic smoked salmon”, while the £6 M&S Collection cherry & chestnut wood smoked salmon impressed with its “rich flavour and attractive darker colour from the cherry and chestnut wood smoke”.

Aside from being named joint winner of the best turkey, Sainsbury’s also scooped best biscuit tin.

Some 13 supermarkets entered a combined 185 of their best Christmas products across 17 categories to be blind tasted by a panel of Good Food-appointed judges.

open image in gallery Morrisons secured five wins overall ( Getty/iStock )

Good Food managing editor Lulu Grimes said: “This year’s Christmas Supermarket Taste Test shows you can have a brilliant festive spread without breaking the bank.

“The supermarkets offer showstopping mains and nostalgic puddings, saving time in the kitchen so you can focus on adding flair to your family favourite Christmas recipes and creating your own precious food memories.”

Cassie Best, head of food at Good Food, said: “Our Christmas starts in August when we taste all the hundreds of products submitted, and from then anticipation builds as to who will make the winners’ list.

“There was serious competition this year between the 13 supermarkets who entered, as they all feature a fabulous range of festive food.

“We’re confident that our final list of winners showcases the best that the supermarkets have to offer this season. Combining supermarket buys with home-made dishes from our Good Food thoroughly tested Christmas recipes means everyone can enjoy a spectacular and affordable Christmas feast.”