Will there be a Lush Boxing Day sale in 2025? Plus deals I’m expecting

Every year, Lush fanatics gather round for the most important day of the year: the Lush freshness sale. This means savings on all your favourite smellies, creams and beauty treatments – and not just small reductions, either. On the contrary, Lush devotees can save up to 50 per cent in its Boxing Day sale, which the brand describes as its chance to refresh shelves for the New Year in-line with product sell-bys.

In a nutshell, this is your one chance (Lush holds a single sale year-round, and this is it) to save while you soak off that post-Christmas feast haze.

This year, Lush club members (members of the free-to-join rewards program) can enjoy exclusive discounts during the 26 December celebrations, available through the Lush app. All the timings and details of which products will be on offer are being kept under wraps for now, but if previous sales are anything to go by, we’ll be able to stock up on all the brand’s bestsellers, from scrubs to masks.

If you’re not familiar with Lush, the entire brand is vegetarian (around 95 per cent vegan) and cruelty-free, so you can rest easy knowing your skincare has been sourced ethically. The company is renowned for its bath bombs, giant bath jellies and more, so now’s the time to get stuck in with its online selection and build your wishlist for the ultimate pre-New Year’s pamper.

When is the Lush Boxing Day sale?

As a brand that likes to be transparent with its customers, Lush explicitly states that it “has one annual sale, no regular discounts”. This is so it doesn’t have to hike up year-round prices to accommodate frequent price cuts and is typically planned in-line with the brand’s annual stock refresh as we head into the New Year. The Boxing Day sale usually kicks off on 26 December and, last year, took place in-store and in-app, with a select few online deals available for purchase.

What deals can you expect in the Lush Boxing Day sale?

In 2024, customers enjoyed price cuts on seasonal, collaboration and discontinued products, alongside a more limited selection of year-round formulas for those shopping in-store. Lush traditionally reduces items as a result of older sell by dates and waning seasonal interest so, with that in mind, I’ll be expecting to track down discounts on bestselling collections such as snow fairy, yognog and perhaps the Wicked: For Good collaboration.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of the Lush Boxing Day sale

In all of our Boxing Day sale guides, team IndyBest carefully selects products based on our tried and tested reviews, spotlighting items that stand out and come personally recommended. For recommendations, you can take a look at the best Lush products, alongside all manner of the brand’s ’naked’ beauty treats featured within our various guides, from the best moisturiser for oily skin to the best shampoo bars.

Deals I’m expecting in the Lush Boxing Day sale

Lush twilight bath bomb: £5.50, Lush.com

open image in gallery ( Lush )

If you struggle to fall asleep, you’ll find a good night’s rest in Lush’s twilight bath bomb. Costing just £5.50 at full price (and it’s pretty hefty), the fizzy formula comprises lavender and tonka to whisk you away to the land of nod. When beauty editor Twiggy Jalloh tested it as part of her guide to the best Lush products, she found it was “ideal for helping to relieve stress and provide a better night’s sleep”, adding that “it also leaves skin feeling soft, with a light, lingering scent – heavenly”.

Lush rose jam body spray: £32, Lush.com

open image in gallery ( Lush )

Lush body sprays are famously potent, so the £32 price tag comes with a strength that rivals even the most long-wearing of perfumes. You’ll also get a generous 200ml of product and, when scent obsessive Twiggy Jalloh put the fragrance to the test in her Lush guide, she concluded that “it layers so beautifully with other Lush rose-scented products, and a little goes a long way – two spritzes are usually enough”. Here’s hoping it’ll be listed in the brand’s Boxing Day sale.

Lush revive dry hair moisturiser and remedy: £27, Lush.com

open image in gallery ( Lush )

Whether your curls are looking a tad lack-lustre or too many diffusers sessions have left your strands fried, the revive hair moisturiser is here to intervene. Using avocado butter and oat milk to nourish curls and coils, this leave-in formula will help to lock-in moisture for longer. When haircare aficionado Twiggy Jalloh put it to the test on her own locks, she was impressed at how deeply hydrating the formula felt without weighing down the hair. “I recommend this product to anyone with type three or four hair,” she wrote in her review.

