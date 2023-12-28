Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

With the Christmas presents unwrapped and the turkey eaten, it’s finally time to save big on tech in everyone’s favourite Yuletide activity: shopping the Boxing Day sales. If you weren’t able to secure any Apple gear during the Black Friday sales, the best Apple deals in the Boxing Day sales are sure to be a highlight, and our guide will have you covered.

Once again, the likes of Amazon and Argos have discounted Apple’s top tech, such as the iPhone 15, the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, MacBook Air, the iPad and iPad Pro and many more.

Tech isn’t the only product category seeing reductions this Boxing Day season, either. Whether you’re looking for a deal on home appliances, including air fryers and dehumidifiers, or it’s fashion and beauty on your wishlist, there are plenty of savings to snap up, with many of these deals continuing throughout Twixmas and into the January sales.

However, here on this page, you’ll find the best Apple Boxing Day deals, so grab a mince pie, sink into the sofa, and let’s get started.

The best Apple Boxing Day sales in 2023

Apple iPad, 10th gen, 2022: Was £499, now £449, Amazon.co.uk

With more than £50 off, the 2022 iPad is almost as cheap as it was on Black Friday. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which costs £170 more,” our writer said in their review.

Apple Watch Ultra: Was £699, now £599, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon has slashed the price of the original premium smartwatch by a huge £100. Featuring double the battery life of other Apple Watches, and a bigger screen, it was the first to be available in only titanium and with cellular connectivity. Now, you can save on the price at Amazon. “The display is fantastic, offering outstanding brightness and exceptional readability, thanks to the size and flatness of the screen. It’s called the Ultra because it does more than previous models – from crash detection to depth monitoring to having a design that works with thick gloves underwater, for instance,” our tech critic said in his review.

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £95, Amazon.co.uk

We hadn’t seen a pack of four AirTags drop this low in price since March, until Black Friday rolled around. If, like us, you have a tendency to lose your belongings, this £24 saving is still live. The neat thing about the AirTag is that, when you’re close enough, you can get real-time turn-by-turn directions to your item. “Precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and the fact it’s powered by removable batteries is a real bonus,” our writer said in their review. “There are just so many devices connected to the Find My network that you’ll always be able to locate your AirTag if it goes AWOL.”

Apple iPhone 14: Was £699, now £649, Johnlewis.com

In the market for a new phone? The price of Apple’s iPhone 14 has been slashed by £50 at John Lewis. The phone comes with crash detection, and video action mode to help keep your videos smooth and steady. In our review, this model was praised as a “fast and attractive smartphone”, that comes with “Apple’s excellent design and build quality; now-routine features, such as water resistance and strong screen; and a significantly improved camera.”

Apple MacBook Air, M2, 2023, 256GB SSD: Was £1,399, now £1,234.99, Amazon.co.uk

It’s only five months old, but Apple’s 15in MacBook Air with the M2 chip has already had a sizeable £164 sliced off its price at Amazon – beating its Black Friday discount. “Apple’s MacBook Air 15in pulls off a clever trick: it adds significant extra screen size without losing the Air’s signature super-thin and super-light qualities,” our writer said in their review. “Performance is similar to the 13.6in MacBook air – the M2 processor is more than fast enough for most needs, handling all tasks effortlessly and silently.”

Apple iPad, 2021, 10.2in: Was £369, now £319, Very.co.uk

The cheapest iPad you’ll find is the 10.2in model, which launched in 2021. The ninth-generation iPad is a fast and powerful tablet with a great screen and full-sounding stereo speakers. It works with the Apple pencil and the smart keyboard, too, unlocking extra functionality for anyone who wants to stay productive while on the move. it’s discounted by £50 at Very ahead of the Boxing Day sales.

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS, 45mm, red: Was £549, now £369, Johnlewis.com

This Apple Watch comes packed with lots of new functionality, including temperature sensing, crash detection and sleep stage monitoring. It’s a huge upgrade over the Series 7 and still contains all the step-counting, calories and workout tracking. In our review of the smartwatch, our reviewer said: “It has a heart-rate monitor so that it can warn you if your heart rate goes unexpectedly high or low, or tell you if you have an irregular heart rhythm, along with notifications of cardio fitness.”

Apple MacBook Air M1, 2020, 256GB SSD: Was £949, now £849, Very.co.uk

Although it’s a few years old now, the MacBook air M1 is still being sold, and Very has sliced off a handy £100. This model of MacBook Air previously featured in our round-up of the best laptops. Our tester said: “The MacBook air is remarkably lightweight and slim, an effect made more appealing thanks to a tapering design – at its thinnest point, it’s 0.41cm thick. But the new version is the first to use Apple’s own silicon instead of an Intel processor. The M1 chip is breathtakingly fast.”

Apple iPhone 13, 128GB: Was £599, now £549, Currys.co.uk

If you need a new phone but aren’t fussed about having the latest model, you can currently save £50 on an iPhone 13. In our review, the phone’s camera was praised, with our tester noting: “It has an improved sensor, which is larger than on the iPhone 12, with bigger pixels and a much greater ability to draw in light, which is useful. It also has optical image stabilisation.” There’s also an impressive 19 hours of battery life.

