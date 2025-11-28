Zara’s Black Friday sale is one of my favourite shopping events in the calendar, and it’s finally underway, having just kicked off on the app last night.

The high street hero hosts very few flash sales throughout the year, so its Black Friday sale is always a highlight. From on-trend accessories, party dresses, jeans and winter coats to boots, knit jumpers and runway-inspired pieces, the label is offering up to 40 per cent off in its Black Friday sale.

Owing to how fast pieces sell out (often within minutes), shopping online or via the label’s app can be just as frantic as thrifting for deals in brick-and-mortar stores. Thankfully, I’m on hand to help you wade through Zara’s Black Friday offers – from social media favourites to party-season essentials. I’ve handpicked the best deals in Zara’s Black Friday sale.

The best Black Friday Zara deals:

Zara ZW collection long skirt, leopard: Was £49.99, now £25.99, Zara.com

( Zara )

Love a bit of leopard print? This figure-skimming maxi skirt is now almost half price. Crafted in a viscose and lyocell blend, it features a mid-waist, A-line cut and a concealed side zip. The skirt is also available in brown, pink, and black polka-dot options, but these are not currently on sale.

Zara jacket with detachable faux fur collar: Was £59.99, now £35.99, Zara.com

( Zara )

The faux fur detailing on this coat elevates it beyond your simple leather jacket. While I’ve not tested this exact design, it looks like the perfect winter staple, whether styled with jeans or thrown over a little black dress. Right now, you can save £15.

Zara rubberised embroidered puffer jacket: Was £49.99, now £25.99, Zara.com

( Zara )

If you're looking to channel higher-end brands such as Kitri or Damson Madder for less, Zara's take on the quilted jacket trend will be sure to take your fancy. Now half price, it's available in all sizes. It's crafted in the colour of the season – chocolate brown – with subtle motifs. The oversized pockets are sure to come in handy and, paired with a mini kilt and a pair of knee-high boots, your evening attire will have never looked better.

Zara buttoned knit waistcoat: Was £29.99, now £17.99, Zara.com

( Zara )

Butter yellow has been the trending colour of 2025, and now you can carry it into autumn with this buttoned knit waistcoat. I love the leather-effect buttons and flared hem, which will sit perfectly with a slim-fitting skirt or trousers. You can wear it during the colder months over a long-sleeve blouse or sleeveless in the summer.

Zara poplin shirt with buttons: Was £25.99, now £15.99, Zara.com

( Zara )

A neutral shirt is a firm wardrobe staple, but this one has extra appeal thanks to the floaty cut and wide, open collar. The pale yellow finish gives it a vintage feel and the slightly cropped cut will be perfect for tucking into jeans or layering under knitwear. Reduced to just £15.99, it’s a steal.

Zara wool grey cardigan: Was £55.99, now £29.99, Zara.com

( Zara )

A staple knit for winter weather, this cardigan boasts a stylish V-neck silhouette and a relaxed cut. Crafted from 100 per cent wool for a warm and cosy fit, the piece is excellent value for money at less than £30. The gold buttons give it an extra luxe look, too. Whether shrugged over your shoulders or styled with a mini skirt and boots, this cardigan offers plenty of styling versatility.

Zara faux suede jacket with braided trim: Was £59.99, now £32.99, Zara.com

( Zara )

Suede jackets are here to stay but they can be pricey. So I’ve got my eye on this cropped faux suede design from Zara. The braided trim and dark beige colour give a nod to the Seventies, plus the high, round neck feels super chic. Right now, there’s 45 per cent off at Zara, bringing down the price of the jacket to just £32.99.

Zara the wide leg jeans: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Zara.com

( Zara )

Forget luxury denim labels, Zara has long been my favourite for jeans that fit like a glove. A steal at just £19,99 in the sale, this pair comes complete with an on-trend wide-leg cut, flattering high waist and vintage-inspired blue wash. Some of my Zara jeans are still going strong after more than five years, so you can rest assured this budget pair should be an excellent wardrobe investment.

Zara ZW collection striped flowing shirt: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Zara.com

( Zara )

Zara always delivers a strong collection of reliable basics, with many on offer, including this striped blue-and-white shirt. Roll up the cuffs for a more casual look or dress it up with a pair of pointed heels in the evening. If you prefer a more neutral colour palette, it’s also available in brown and white.

Zara wool vest with gold buttons: Was £35.99, now £17.99, Zara.com

( Zara )

Vests are autumn-winter staples, versatile enough to layer over a classic white tee, or under an oversized blazer. This one has been elevated with its strip of gold buttons, while the 100 per cent wool make-up ensures the style will last for years to come with proper care (stay away from the tumble dryer). Plus, with 50 per cent off in Zara's Black Friday sale, now's the time to invest in your cold-weather wardrobe.

Zara jumper with wool and alpaca: Was £35.99, now £19.99, Zara.com

( Zara )

Featuring a round neck and made with wool and alpaca, this grey jumper will certainly keep you warm during the cold season. Right now, it has a 44 per cent saving, taking it down to £19.99 from £35.99.

Zara ruffled knit cardigan: Was £32.99, now £17.99, Zara.com

( Zara )

This plain knit cardigan is perfect for an autumn-winter staple. Featuring ruffle trims and front button fastening, it’s a stylish option that keeps you warm too. And with 45 per cent off in the Black Friday sale, this is now down to £17.99 from £32.99.

ZW Collection faux shearling double-faced jacket: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Zara.com

( Zara )

This jacket is available in two colours – mid-camel and dark brown – both at the same sale price. A staple for those cold, wintry days, this jacket is high necked and long sleeved to keep you feeling cosy. And it’s £30 cheaper in the Black Friday sale.

Zara short water-repellent and windproof hooded anorak: Was £49.99, now £25.99, Zara.com

( Zara )

This water- and wind-resistant jacket is ideal for cold, wet days. Padded with thermal insulation, it features a high neck, an adjustable drawstring hood, and long sleeves with inner cuffs to lock in warmth. It’s designed to keep you comfortable in temperatures ranging from 7C during low activity to -22C for moderate activity, and it's now almost half price.

When do Black Friday sales end?

Black Friday 2025 runs through until Cyber Monday on 1 December. I’ll be updating this page regularly so you can stay on top of the best Black Friday Zara deals until the final hours of the sale.

Why you can trust us to find the best Zara deals on Black Friday

Daisy Lester is a senior shopping writer at The Independent. She specialises in reviewing fashion, so she knows what makes a well-crafted, comfortable and on-trend garment, as well as the brands to turn to for affordable takes on trends. Zara is one of her go-to high street shops for everything from dresses and ballet flats to bags and knitwear. For this Black Friday guide, she made sure to handpick pieces that felt contemporary yet classic, so you’ll get wear out of them year after year.

