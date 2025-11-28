The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Black Friday 2025 live: I’m tracking the latest offers on top brands
I’ve found early discounts on top brands such as Joules, Demellier, Next, Railcard and more
Start your engines. Black Friday 2025 has officially kicked off off. From Amazon’s slashed the price on Kindle ereaders and Currys discounts on air fryers, the deals are landing thick and fast. There are also big savings to be found at Charlotte Tilbury, Nintendo, Dyson and Ninja.
As The Independent’s senior shopping writer, I’ve spent half a decade decade covering these sales, so I know the difference between a good deal and a dud. The best offers so far include £130 off the PS5 Pro, £60 off the Meta Quest 3S, £50 off the Ninja double stack air fryer, and more than £500 off Simba’s hybrid luxe mattress.
The Independent’s Black Friday guides only feature tried and tested products you can trust, and our consumer team has pulled together their top tips so you don’t get caught out by a fake discount. Grab a cuppa and get comfy. The best savings are coming right up.
The latest Black Friday offers at a glance:
- Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk
- AirPods Pro 3, refurbished: Was £219, now £199, Backmarket.co.uk
- Ninja Crispi portable air fryer: Was £149.99, now £117, Amazon.co.uk
- Beurer TL30UK SAD lamp: Was £69.99, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Asus Zenbook 14: Was £999, now £599, Currys.co.uk
- Lego Harry Potter knight bus: Was £44.99, now £30.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Aesop resurrection aromatique hand wash: Was £33, now £24, Spacenk.com
- Garnier micellar cleansing water, 700ml: Was £9.99, now £4.44, Amazon.co.uk
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: Was £49.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk
Is it Black Friday today?
Yes! This year, Black Friday falls on 28 November 2025, with the sales event running until Cyber Monday (1 December). However, as per tradition, the biggest retailers started their sales as early as the beginning of November – think Boots and Currys.
To keep you up to date, you can shop the latest deals as they land in our guide – chosen by our team of shopping experts.
I’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals on our expert-tested products
Best Black Friday deals in the Oliver Bonas sale
Oliver Bonas is a go-to for fans of maximalist interiors, and its Black Friday sale has launched with 30 per cent off. These wine glasses are characterised by a delicate green stem and elegant design.
Oliver Bonas green champagne glasses: Was £19.50, now £13.65, Oliverbonas.com
With a capacity of 250ml, the stylish set doesn’t compromise on practicality. Perfect for elevating drinks parties, the set of four offers excellent value at just shy of £14
Get 12 months of Disney+ for just 10 this Black Friday
This is technically not a Black Friday deal, but it’s a stellar offer. Disney+ has a discount running where you can get 12 months for the price of 10 when you pay annually. It applies to both the premium tier (usually £14.99 a month) as well as the standard tier (usually £9.99 a month), bringing the yearly price down to £149.90 or £99.90 respectively.
It works out cheaper than paying monthly, and you still get ad-free streaming, downloads and up to 4K HDR on the premium plan.
Rare saving on the Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch ultra 2 is the undisputed champion for adventurous types, packing a durable titanium case and multi-day battery life.
Apple Watch Ultra 2: Was £659, now £599, Argos.co.uk
“It's a rugged and effective watch, making it ideal for fans of extreme sports,” said tech critic David Phelan in his Apple Watch ultra 2 review. “You can choose between specific bands to suit active sports, such as the ocean band and the alpine loop.” This discount gets Apple’s most powerful wearable for a more palatable price.
I’ve found the best Black Friday Apple deals on MacBooks, Apple Watches and more
More deals, coming right up
All righty, that’s my night shift done. I’m handing the reins back over to senior shopping writer Daisy, who will take you through even more sales this morning. I’ll be back in the late afternoon for even more bargain hunting. Catch you all soon, and happy Black Friday!
Get an Amazon Echo Dot for £30 this Black Friday
Amazon has just slashed the price of the Echo Dot to its lowest price this year.
Amazon Echo Dot: Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk
In my review of the smart speaker, I wrote that “this speaker Alexifies every room in your home on a budget, while still delivering decent sound and good smarts.” At less than £30, you won’t find a better-value smart speaker this Black Friday.
Save up to 40% on Princess Polly for Black Friday
Similar to Zara and Pull & Bear, Princess Polly is offering up to 40 per cent off almost everything on the site when you use the code “BFSALE40” at checkout. Princess Polly says the discount will work on more than 7,000 styles across dresses, knits, jackets, tops, skirts and its Lower Impact range.
My favourite robot vacuum cleaner has been slashed in price for Black Friday
Tired of vacuuming with your own hands? Put your feet up, my favourite robot vacuum cleaner has just been discounted for Black Friday.
Eufy X10 pro omni robot vacuum cleaner: Was £699, now £499, Amazon.co.uk
The Eufy X10 pro omni is my favourite robot vacuum and the one I still use every single day, despite testing loads of others. In my full review I described it as “a marvellous machine” that excels at mopping, with a big water tank that barely ever needs refilling. The whole thing is automated to the point where you barely think about it.
How does Cyber Monday differ from Black Friday?
It’s officially Black Friday, but how does the sale differ from Cyber Monday? Well, not very much. While retailers used to save their online-only discounts for the Monday after Black Friday, the whole thing’s just blurred into one. You’ll just find the same savings on Cyber Monday as you do on Black Friday.
Marc Jacobs' daisy is half-price at Superdrug for Black Friday
Marc Jacobs’ daisy perfume is one of beauty writer Lucy’s all-time favourite floral scents, and if you love it just as much, the perfume has just been slashed by 50 per cent for Black Friday.
Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette, 50ml: Was £75, now £37.50, Superdrug.com
In Lucy’s guide to the best Marc Jacobs perfumes, she described the original daisy as “the perfect way to emanate springtime freshness without being pigeonholed to the March-June months”.