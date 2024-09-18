Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Gamers, we still have a couple of months to go until Black Friday rolls around but it’ll be here before you know it, so, it’s worth getting prepared. Nintendo Switch consoles and the best Nintendo Switch games are rarely ever discounted outside Black Friday season, so, the gaming giant’s gear is always something I have my eye on.

I expect the Nintendo Switch Black Friday sales to be epic this year, with rumours that Nintendo is gearing up to release the Nintendo Switch 2 in mid-2025. Think deals on the Nintendo Switch OLED, original Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and, of course, bundles.

Read more: Black Friday 2024 shopping guide

The discounts will be found across all the biggest retailers as well, from the Nintendo Store, Game and Amazon to Currys, Argos and Very. Most of the Nintendo Switch deals should start dropping at the start of November, despite Black Friday not officially starting until the end of the month.

Below, I’m rounding up everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch Black Friday sales, from the best early Nintendo Switch offers to the deals I expect to see on Black Friday itself.

When will Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals start in 2024?

Officially speaking, Black Friday falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US. That means, this year, the mammoth Black Friday sale will kick off on Friday 29 November and end with Cyber Monday discounts on 2 December.

Although those are the official dates, last year, I saw deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, bundles and games begin right from the start of November at the official Nintendo Store, Argos and Very, so, it’s well worth keeping an eye out, even before Black Friday actually starts.

What to expect from Nintendo Switch deals this Black Friday 2024

While no one can guarantee there will be Nintendo Switch deals this Black Friday, it’s extremely likely, given Nintendo is planning on releasing a next-generation console next year. Nintendo Switch deals are usually pretty awful at any other time of year besides Black Friday, so, I’m expecting them to be the very best (like no one ever was) when they drop this November. This is expected to be the last Black Friday before the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, after all.

I’m expecting to see discounts on both the original Nintendo Switch console and the Nintendo Switch OLED. Both consoles received price cuts last November. Asda sliced £30 off the OLED model, taking it down to its lowest ever price (at the time) of £279. I’m expecting the Switch OLED to fall below £250 for the first time this November.

Bundles are also big business on Black Friday. Argos discounted the price of the Switch OLED with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Switch Online membership to just £299. That means you paid £10 less for the Switch OLED console, and got a free game and free Switch Online membership. Retailers always cart this deal out every year, and I’m expecting this one will be here again this Black Friday, and potentially cost £259.

As for the Switch Lite, there are rarely ever any sales on Nintendo’s cheapest console. I’ve not seen that many good ones since Black Friday 2021. Argos had one decent bundle deal last year, which got you a Switch Lite in the Aloha Edition for £189.99 – £10 less than the usual cost of the console. The retailer threw in a free copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons as well as a second extra free game. Hopefully, we’ll see some better discounts this Black Friday, but I’m not holding my breath.

Best Nintendo Switch deals to shop now

Nintendo Switch OLED neon red/neon blue: Was £309.99, now £269.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

The Nintendo Switch OLED is starting to see some hefty discounts. Amazon has discounted the console by £40 – that’s £10 shy off its all-tine low price of £259.99, which it reached for a short time in April. “Its colourful display, better build quality and bigger storage makes buying the Nintendo Switch OLED a no-brainer,” I said in my review of the console. “New to Nintendo? Buy the Switch OLED console and never look back.”

SanDisk MicroSDXC card for Nintendo Switch, 128GB: Was £34.99, now £12.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This licensed memory card is specially designed for the Nintendo console system and instantly adds up to an extra 128GB of additional space, while also boosting transfer rates up to 100MB, to help load games faster. It also has a neat little mushroom design, just so you know it’s a Nintendo SD card.

