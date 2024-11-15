Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

While Black Friday doesn’t kick off until 29 November, many stores have started early. Case in point: Target’s Black Friday sale has already begun, with impressive deals on everything from Dyson hoovers to Apple headphones. You can also save on kids’ toys, including 20 per cent on Lego and Barbie.

Whether it’s the “deal of the day” offer, which sees members benefit from flash savings on popular products, or its price match guarantee (if the price of an item you buy is reduced later that season, the retailer will price-match it and it’s also price matching select competitors until 24 December), Target really comes into its own during the holiday season.

As for its Black Friday sale though, we’ve done the hard work for you and gone through all of the Target deals to find those that are actually worth your money. Scroll down for our top picks on Ninja, LG TVs and more.

Best Target Black Friday deals

Ninja foodi pressure cooker and air fryer: Was $169.99, now $119.99, Target.com

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

Target has slashed the price of Ninja appliances, including this 10-in-one kitchen must-have, which can pressure cook, steam, sauté, air crisp, bake, roast, dehydrate and more. Pretty impressive, right? You don’t need us to tell you that Ninja can be pricey, so this 29 per cent saving is not to be missed.

Xbox series X: Was $499.99, now $449, Target.com

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

Yet to get your hands on an Xbox series X? Well, now’s your chance because it has plummeted in price. “It’s a thunderously powerful next-generation console,” our writer said in their review. Praising the sleek look, they added: “Aesthetically, and acoustically, the Xbox series X is a console that feels at home in a living room where grown-ups live. Compare that with the superb but ridiculous-looking PlayStation 5, which resembles an abstract sculpture of Harry Hill and requires removing an external wall to get into your house.”

Dyson digital slim cordless stick vacuum: Was $499.99, now $249.99, Target.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

If you’re looking for a powerful cordless stick vacuum, this reliable model has now been reduced by 50 per cent. Designed to be 33 per cent lighter than the Dyson V11, this model works on all floor types, with a motorbar cleaner head that will deep clean both hard floors and carpets.

Lego Creator space rollercoaster: Was $109.99, now $87.99, Target.com

open image in gallery ( Target )

Target’s Black Friday sale includes impressive deals on toys, including Lego. This 874-piece set is pretty epic and offers space fans the opportunity to build three different rides: a space roller coaster, a drop tower and a carousel. The perfect gift for any aspiring astronaut.

Cuisinart 10pc stainless steel cookware set: Was $159.99, now $99.99, Target.com

open image in gallery ( Cuisinart )

If you’re looking to upgrade your cookware ahead of Thanksgiving, this set has everything you need – with two saucepans, a sauté pan, a stockpot, and two skillets. The stainless steel set features comfortable grip handles, tempered glass lids, and drip-free pouring. For Black Friday, you can save 38 per cent at Target, making this smart set, with a lifetime warranty, just $99.99.

LG 55in class 4K OLED smart TV: Was $1,499.99, now $999.99, Target.com

open image in gallery ( LG )

Get ready to watch your favorite holiday movies on a new TV thanks to this incredible discount at Target. As if the crystal clear, luminous picture (thanks to eight million OLED self-lit pixels) wasn’t enough, this TV is powered by next-generation AI technology, allowing you to stream more and search less. (It’s worth noting though that the TV is currently $3 cheaper at Amazon).

Open Story hardside carry on spinner suitcase: Was $89.99, now $44.99, Target.com

open image in gallery ( Open Story )

Traveling for the holidays? Well, you’ll need a great suitcase. Check out this fantastic buy from Open Story, with 50 per cent off at Target. Thanks to its hard shell, the suitcase is water-resistant, with an interior designed with mesh compartments and cross straps to keep your belongings safe. If you're traveling with presents and need a bit more space, the expendable size gives you some extra room to play with.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was $249.99, now $189.99, Target.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Now and again, Apple's products will feature in sales, but with 24 per cent off, this has to be one of the best deals we've ever seen on the Apple AirPods Pro 2. The earbuds feature the world's first all-in-one hearing health experience and provide active noise cancellation, removing up to two times more background noise. We predict this particular deal to be incredibly popular, so don't wait around to make your purchase.

How to make the most of Target’s deals this Black Friday

Providing you with peace of mind, Target has announced their holiday price match guarantee – offering a price match if the price drops at Target, on items purchased between November 7 and December 24. Target stores will have a number of measures in place to help you secure the best deals on Black Friday, including the option to initiate a digital queue for those in line if needed.

When does Target’s Black Friday sale start?

Target hosted an early Black Friday three-day event earlier this month, giving everyone a head start on their shopping, but will run its official Black Friday sale for a week from November 24 to November 30. Although the Black Friday sales will run through November 28 online, for the fifth year, Target is closing stores for Thanksgiving.

What time does Target open on Black Friday?

Most Target stores will open at 6am local time on Black Friday and will run extended holiday shopping hours from 7am until midnight, from November 30 to December 23. If you want to shop Target’s Black Friday deals outside of opening hours, you can shop online or on the Target app.