Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Whether you’re a gamer or buying a gift for one, Black Friday is one the best times of year to pick up discounts on everything from the Nintendo Switch and Game Pass subscriptions to gaming laptops, Xbox series X and PlayStation 5 consoles.

If past years are anything to go by, you’ll find Black Friday gaming deals popping up on the official Xbox and PlayStation storefronts, as well as at online retailers such as Amazon, Currys, Argos and Very.

Read more on the best Black Friday deals

The annual sales event is also expected to include discounts on the Nintendo Switch, as well as time-limited offers on subscriptions to services such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass, which give you access to hundreds of games for a monthly fee.

With the four-day sale falling so close to Christmas, Black Friday is a great opportunity to pick up some last-minute stocking fillers or even a shiny new console.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the upcoming gaming deals we’re expecting to see, plus the offers available right now.

Read More: Black Friday 2024 live updates

What are the best gaming deals to shop now?

Want to jump right into the best gaming deals to shop now? We’ve got you covered – these are the best discounts we’ve found online.

PlayStation 5 (disc edition): Was £479.99, now £465, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

There aren’t any great deals on the PlayStation 5 right now, but here’s the best price we’ve found online: an £16 saving at Amazon. This model, with the ability to read Blu-ray discs, is essential for anyone whose library of games and movies is still physical.

Xbox series X: Was £479.99, now £459.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

The Xbox series X is the most powerful gaming console Microsoft makes. Large and cuboid but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC – loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second. This isn’t the cheapest price we’ve seen the console being sold for, but the saving isn’t to be sniffed at.

Nintendo Switch OLED, neon red/neon blue: Was £309.99, now £277.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

The Nintendo Switch OLED was described as “the best version of the console yet” by our reviewer, who says “the OLED console has a larger and far more vibrant 7in display, boasting deeper blacks and more accurate colour reproduction.” This discount isn’t the cheapest we’ve ever seen the console, but it’s still a decent saving on the RRP.

Meta Quest 3 512GB: Was £619.99, now £469, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent/Meta )

With the launch of the cheaper Meta Quest 3S for £290, Meta has repriced the existing Meta Quest 3 to make its original (and still best) VR headset more enticing. The 512GB model is the most storage you can get and has come down from £619.99 to £469. It features more sophisticated lenses than those found in the budget Meta Quest 3S, so visuals look a little sharper, and it’s slimmer too.

Corsair HS55 stereo gaming headset: Was £49.99, now £43.55, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Corsair )

Here’s a few pounds off one of the best gaming headsets around. Our tester says that “the muted design keeps things simple and neat, with none of the flashy RGB lighting found in the more attention-seeking headsets in our list, but the HS55s deliver where it counts.” The 3.5mm wired connection lets you use the headset across most devices, like the Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation.

Xbox wireless controller: Was £54.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

Here’s a small discount on the official Xbox wireless controller, which is available across most of the colour options, even the sickeningly lurid ‘electric volt’ version. Essential for local multiplayer gaming, an additional Xbox pad can also be used for gaming on PC and Android devices.

Turtle Beach stealth pro gaming headset: Was £279.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery turtle beach stealth pro ( Turtle Beach )

This is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen on the Turtle Beach stealth pro, the best gaming headset we’ve tested. Our writer was impressed by the immersive sound quality and the ““refreshingly minimalist aesthetic, steering well clear of the dazzling look-at-me RGB lighting effects found on rival headsets”.

When is Black Friday 2024 in the UK?

Black Friday always falls on the day after Thanksgiving in the US. This year, that means Black Friday kicks off on Friday 29 November.

The event has blown up in recent years, with many retailers now offering discounts for the entire weekend, culminating in the online-only Cyber Monday sale (2 December). Some retailers even start their Black Friday sales weeks early, meaning there’s no need to wait until the day itself to bag a bargain.

What gaming deals can we expect to see this Black Friday?

Since last year’s Black Friday sale, we’ve seen both the Xbox and the PlayStation get mid-generation refreshes. The updated Xbox series X will launch in October with increased storage capacity, while the new PlayStation 5 Slim arrived around the same time as the Black Friday sale kicked off in 2023.

Sony has since removed the old-style PS5 from sale, so, we could see discounts on the slimmer, trimmer model this year, alongside savings on the older Xbox series X model. The Nintendo Switch OLED was discounted by £50 earlier this year, so we predict Nintendo’s portable console could drop even further this Black Friday.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best deals

Our team of shopping experts have been covering the annual Black Friday sale for years. We track prices on the PS5, Xbox, Switch and other gaming deals every day, so we know which deals are worth paying attention to, and we only recommend discounts on products we’ve tested and from brands we trust.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech and more, try the link below:

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday 2024