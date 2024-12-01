Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Want to find out about the best Aldi deals this Black Friday? Well, they’re the Specialbuys, of course. Aldi’s Specialbuys hit the middle aisles of its stores twice a week (landing every Thursday and Sunday) and have garnered quite the reputation for being a treasure trove of affordable and varied items that you didn’t always know you needed.

The deal with Specialbuys is that once they’re gone, they’re gone, so you’re going to need to be quick if you’ve got your eye on something. There are often themes to these drops, too – sometimes it’s garden furniture, kitchen must-haves or children’s toys and, typically, you can see Specialbuys a week or so ahead online.

With many keen to score great deals this Black Friday, you’ll want to be quick. To help, we’ve shared some of the Black Friday Aldi Specialbuys that are in store now, as well as some speculation on other deals we expect to see popping up soon.

Follow live: Black Friday latest updates

The best Aldi Specialbuys this Black Friday

Ambiano black mini air fryer: £16.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

A mini air fryer? We are sold. A fantastic compact must-have for university students or those with a small amount of kitchen worktop space, this dinky cooking device would make a much-loved Christmas gift. While it may not be as big or powerful as some of our tried and tested air fryers, it has an adjustable temperature range goes up to 200C, and it has a cooking capacity of 1.7l.

Toshiba 50in LED HDR TV: £199.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

The Toshiba 50in LED HDR is one of Aldi’s Black Friday event highlights, allowing you to shop a trusted and loved brand for a lot less. Currently, this television is selling for £285 elsewhere, so you’ll snag a real bargain at Aldi. We anticipate this deal will be popular, so make your way down to your local store for opening time. A smart 4K TV with Fire TV built-in, it has a voice-controlled remote, TRU picture quality and Dolby Atmos enhanced sound experience.

Read more: Shop the best TV Black Friday deals here

Ferrex hammer drill: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Start 2025 off on the right foot and level up your DIY with a hammer drill. This tool is equipped with a powerful motor and dual function for drilling and hammering, helping you to tackle a variety of materials. The drill is even suitable for metals and has an adjustable speed that allows for precision.

Move bumper car: £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Available in both red and blue, this ride-on bumper car is exclusive to Aldi. Think of how much fun your little ones could have in this bumper car, with LED lighting and fun sounds that bring the joy of the funfair to your home. Each car promises to be easy to assemble and is sturdily made for extra protection – so that children can speed around (up to 2.5km/h) after each other.

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

At just £19.99, we predict that the Barbie dollhouse will be one of the bestselling Black Friday Specialbuys at Aldi, thanks to its 360-degree play, four play areas and two stories to explore. If your little one has popped the Barbie dreamhouse on their list to Santa this year, and you don’t fancy shelling out £230 (Amazon.co.uk), then this smaller and more affordable alternative will provide just as much fun – and with fewer pieces to clean up.

Aldi dash cam: £11.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

To ensure your peace of mind when driving, Aldi’s selling a dash cam, which will allow you to record your journeys on the road. You can install the camcorder easily with the adjustable suction cup, which will ensure it stays firmly in place as you drive. The dash cam also features a wide view angle and G-sensor to automatically detect motion, during day and night. With 32GB of memory, your dash cam will keep your car journeys on file for you to look back on.

Read more: The best tech Black Friday deals to shop in 2024

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Bluey – she’s the colourful pup on every small child’s wish list this year, and Aldi has just the ticket for beaming faces on Christmas morning, with this giant-sized plush. Available while stocks last, Mega Bluey is the biggest and softest Bluey plush toy, standing at a rather large 32in. Hurry, she won’t be around for long.

Looking for more recommendations? Get the latest updates on Black Friday 2024, with our shopping guide