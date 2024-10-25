Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Children’s TV series Bluey has taken kids and parents by storm since it first premiered – in fact, there’s even a Bluey video game. Now, it won’t be long before fans of the cartoon family of pups will be able to get their paws on an exclusive range of Bluey toys, only available at Aldi.

There’s not long to wait before the collection lands, either – the majority is set to arrive this week, in the much-loved middle aisle (home of the Specialbuy), on 24 October, followed by the final instalment (a wooden Bluey-themed kitchen!) on 7 November.

In addition to a range of Bluey cuddly toys, there are several new additions to Aldi’s biggest-ever wooden toy collection – from a wooden cash register (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk) to a fire engine (£16.99, Aldi.co.uk), complete with Bluey designs – these sets could make great Christmas presents if you’re trying to buy less plastic this year.

Owing to the excitement surrounding the second and latest batch of 30-minute “mini episodes” following Bluey and her family and friends (which are now available to stream on Disney+), it’s safe to say the range is likely to sell out quickly, so here’s everything you need to know.

Joining Aldi’s biggest-ever range of wooden toys is this blue mechanic set, which is sure to be a hit with automobile enthusiasts. As well as this, you can also pick up a wooden Bluey-themed cash register (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk), complete with wooden notes, coins, bank cards, and even a card reader. That’s not all, though, as there’s also a shopping trolley set that comes with wooden food and a blackboard for their shopping list.

Bluey soft toy: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

Choose from this group of plush Bluey toys which includes Bluey, her little sister Bingo, Baby Bluey, Chef Bingo, Socks (Bluey’s little cousin), and Bluey’s friend Lila. Landing in Aldi stores on 24 October, they’re perfect for cuddling up with and are suitable from birth, making them a lovely gift for young Bluey fans of any age.

Bluey musical toys assortment: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

A must for budding maestros, there are two Bluey musical toys up for grabs, including a keyboard that features a built-in microphone so your little one can put on their own concerts at home. Not only will they be able to sing along to their favourite songs, they’ll also be able to get creative by adding extra instruments over the top. Alternatively, you can pick up the activity dashboard, which comes with a steering wheel, key ignition and gear stick to help develop their motor skills.

It’s safe to say that young Bluey fans will be able to enjoy hours of fun with these Bluey vehicles, whether they’re recreating scenes from the show or using their imaginations to create new narratives. Choose from a fire engine or a dustbin truck, each of which comes complete with one Bluey character.

