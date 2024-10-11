Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Back and bigger than ever, Aldi has launched its most extensive range of wooden toys. As part of its famous Specialbuys range, a whopping 50 different wooden toys, games and puzzles have hit the middle aisles in Aldi stores – and prices start from just £2.99.

Perfect if you’re looking to avoid the Christmas rush with affordable presents that aren’t plastic-heavy, the wooden range features returning favourites for 2024 such as Aldi’s wooden kitchen. Plus, all kinds of toys spark hours of creative play and unleash their imagination, from wooden coffee machines to market stalls.

But that’s not all. From wooden climbing frames to educational toys, bikes and more, there’s plenty to get excited about. So, whether you’re looking for toys for playsets, puzzles or games for active play, keep reading for toys you can shop right now in Aldi stores.

Aldi Little Town wooden cream toy kitchen: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

If you’re looking for a gift for a budding chef, Aldi has brought back its wooden toy kitchen for 2024 which is guaranteed to make a great present for young cooks and aspiring bakers this Christmas. Ideal for getting stuck into creative kitchen role-play, it also comes with a sink, a microwave, an oven, a washing machine, and even salt and pepper pots and cooking utensils.

Aldi Little Town wooden slide: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

An exciting Specialbuy series for younger children and toddlers, Aldi’s wooden climbing range features a climbing triangle, a climbing tube and this wooden slide which can help kids develop their balance and become more confident on their feet. Do bear in mind that the set will need to be built at home, but thereafter we’re sure this will beagle to hold their attention for hours.

Aldi Little Town wooden market stall: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

This wooden market stall is sure to be a showstopping gift that kids will come back to time and time again, and it costs less than £30. Whether they’re playing as the market stall keeper by themselves or have others on-hand to play customers at the stall, this comes with everything they could need to re-create the shopping experience, including a till, a paper bag and produce, and even coins and paper notes.

Aldi Little Town wooden zoo: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

If you’re shopping for a child who loves animals, this zoo set is sure to be a hit and offers a great way to keep them absorbed in creative play. Suitable for children aged three years old and above, it’s made from wood, MDF and card and comes with wooden vehicles, animals and even light features.

Aldi Little Town double sided easel: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

With a magnetic whiteboard on one side and a chalkboard on the other, this double-sided easel creates opportunities for kids to get stuck into their number and writing skill practice in a hands-on and fun way. The set comes complete with magnetic numbers, chalk and an abacus, and it’s less than £30 to keep adults happy too.

Aldi Little Town wooden coffee machine: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Complete with coffee pods, a spoon, a saucer and other morning brew essentials, this wooden coffee machine comes with an incredibly low price tag. Whether they’re whipping up a mocha or making you a cappuccino, the set includes everything they could possibly need, from a chocolate sprinkle shaker to a milk frother and takeaway cup.

