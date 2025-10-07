Get the latest Apple iPad for just £284 in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon is kick-starting the season of savings with its Prime Big Deal Days sale, exclusive to Prime members. From home appliances to the latest tech, thousands of discounted items from top brands are up for grabs, with Apple being among the headline names. If you’ve been thinking about getting a new tablet, you’re in luck. I’ve just spotted a nifty £40 discount on this year’s iPad.

Apple is notoriously shy when it comes to sales, so these kinds of discounts on iPads, iPhones and Macs are usually worth paying attention to. To help you cut through the Prime Day chaos, we’re keeping our round-up of the best Apple deals this Prime Day throughout the two days. So, make sure to check back regularly for the latest offers.

For my money, this deal on the iPad is the highlight of the bunch, bringing the best all-round tablet on the market down to a more palatable price. Whether you need a new tablet for work, study, or kicking back on the sofa to stream Netflix, the iPad remains the obvious choice for its simplicity, power and vast app ecosystem.

Apple iPad 11in The bog-standard iPad continues to be our top recommendation for the best tablet for most people, and this Prime Big Deal Days discount makes it an even more compelling purchase. While it doesn't have all the bells and whistles of the pricey Pro models, it nails the fundamentals, delivering a fast, fluid experience and access to millions of apps. We’re still putting it to the test, but if it’s anything like the 10th-gen, we’re expecting to be impressed. £329 £284 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

Why you can trust IndyBest’s Prime Day coverage

As IndyBest’s tech critic, I’ve tested dozens of tablets and covered countless Prime Day sales, giving me the uncanny ability to spot a good tech deal from a mile off. My reviews are based on extensive, real-world experience, so you can be sure that every deal I recommend is based on an honest, unbiased verdict.