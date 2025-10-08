I’ve found the best AirPods 4 deal for Amazon Prime Day

You’ve got a few hours left to shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals, and if you’ve got your eye on a new pair of headphones from Apple, now is your last chance to grab an exclusive member-discount at the online retailer.

With Apple releasing a new line-up of tech just last month, including the new AirPods Pro 3, it’s no surprise to see discounts on some of its earlier models. This includes Apple’s entry-level earbuds, the AirPods 4, which have been reduced by 11 per cent, bringing the price down to £149 from £169. While this might seem like a modest saving, Apple earbuds (we have reviewed the best pairs here) don’t often go on sale, so it’s still worth a look if you’ve had them on your wishlist.

You can also browse my round-up of the best Apple deals for Prime Day – check this out for the latest must-have offers from the tech giant, including money off the iPhone 16e, iPad, AirTags and more.

