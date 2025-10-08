I’ve found the best AirPods 4 deal for Amazon Prime Day

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
You’ve got a few hours left to shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals, and if you’ve got your eye on a new pair of headphones from Apple, now is your last chance to grab an exclusive member-discount at the online retailer.
With Apple releasing a new line-up of tech just last month, including the new AirPods Pro 3, it’s no surprise to see discounts on some of its earlier models. This includes Apple’s entry-level earbuds, the AirPods 4, which have been reduced by 11 per cent, bringing the price down to £149 from £169. While this might seem like a modest saving, Apple earbuds (we have reviewed the best pairs here) don’t often go on sale, so it’s still worth a look if you’ve had them on your wishlist.
When Apple’s AirPods 4 were released last year, The Independent’s tech critic, David Phelan, tested them as soon as they launched. In his review, David praised the “excellent” buds as “amazingly small and light”. While he found the bass was “fine, though not as heavy as some competitors", he still said: “Listening to music is exemplary, even with noise-cancelling off, offering decent breadth of sound and fidelity in vocals and mid-range notes.”
In terms of their sound quality, they didn’t rival the pricier pro models, but the audio quality was “strong”, he noted. If you want even more powerful noise cancelling, the AirPods pro 2 (was £199, now £179, Amazon.co.uk) have a small 10 per cent discount for Prime Day too.
They're designed for better comfort over long periods than previous generations, and David confirmed that they were “definitely comfortable”.
They have a battery life of five hours, without noise-cancelling, and four hours with, and you can get up to an hour’s listening time after a five-minute charge time.