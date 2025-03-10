With spring well and truly here, we’re already thinking ahead to ways that we can explore the great British outdoors. Sunny daffodils are popping up, the days are getting a little longer, and the birds are singing – finally, it’s time to start planning picnics, camping holidays and adventures.

However you like to spend your time outdoors, whether it’s chilling in the hot tub or setting out on a once in a lifetime expedition, Ultimate Outdoors is a retail chain that has you well and truly covered. From skiing essentials to the crème de la crème of fishing rods, you’ll find everything you need online.

In order to help you save some of your hard earned cash on your next purchase, our deal hunters have sourced the very best deals and discount codes from Ultimate Outdoors. Now if that doesn’t call for a great big adventure, we don’t know what does.

On the hunt for a real bargain? Jump straight into the Ultimate Outdoors clearance and enjoy savings of up to 75 per cent. The sale features thousands of fantastic products, from walking shoes to winter wellies, with big brand names like The North Face and Dickies.

For those planning to take a big trip this summer, the Eurohike Nepal 65 rucksack (was £60, now £25, Ultimateoutdoors.com) is a brilliant buy, with a whopping 58 per cent discount. It comes in three colourways, and is both lightweight and packed with storage options.

open image in gallery ( Ultimate Outdoors )

Take the whole family on a camping weekend away with the Vango icarus 500 deluxe family tent (was £460, now £299, Ultimateoutdoors.com) – a pick that is waterproof, has a breathable structure and customisable room divisions.

Until 17 March, customers can get an extra 15 per cent off at Go Outdoors when purchasing two or more qualifying items. There’s a huge variety of products to choose from, including the Craghoppers kiwi classic trousers (was £65, now £38.25, Ultimateoutdoors.com), which are perfect for adventuring, or using as workwear – thanks to their solarshield technology and weather protection. To qualify for the extra 15 per cent discount, pair your trousers with the Nikwax tech wash duo (was £38, now £16.15, Ultimateoutdoors.com) and prolong the lifespan of your outdoor clothing with the efficient pairing of technical cleaner and wash-in waterproofer.

Students need not stay inside staring at screens all day, with 15 per cent discount on full price items. All you need to do is verify your student status through Unidays or Student Beans, and you’ll be free to shop Ultimate Outdoors’ wide range of outdoor gear. Expect to find quality products at competitive prices, from the likes of Patagonia, Merrell and Garmin.

Student days long behind you? You can still get 10 per cent off full price items, when you sign up to receive Ultimate Outdoors texts.

To keep an eye out for the very best discounts, bookmark our dedicated deals section