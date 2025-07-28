How to get two theme park visits for the price of one this summer

The cost of summer holiday activities can quickly add up, which is why we’re always on the hunt for cost-effective ways to have fun. Case in point: if you’re looking for a cheap family day out this summer, we’ve found a deal that will save on theme park visits.

Until Sunday 17 August, when you book a ticket for Alton Towers, Chessington, Legoland Windsor or Thorpe Park, you’ll get a ticket for a second visit for free. This doesn’t mean visiting the same theme park twice, as it can be used at any of the four parks.

In order to qualify, you’ll need to pre-book a “twice the fun” ticket to get your hands on the freebie. You’ll then receive a confirmation email with a barcode, which you can use to make your second booking, so keep this handy. The second ticket is valid until Tuesday, 30 September, so there is plenty of time to squeeze in a second visit.

It is rare for a free ticket offer to come along, particularly during peak season. Advanced tickets to the theme parks typically start from around £34, so if you’re visiting as a family, that’s a chunky saving for your second visit. You can book your visit using the links below, or keep reading if you want more inspiration on which of the theme parks to visit this summer.

Alton Towers

If you’ve got little thrill-seekers to entertain this summer, Alton Towers is worth a visit. There are nine roller coasters to enjoy, including the Toxicator, which is new for 2025, while younger kids can head to the rides and attractions in CBeebies Land. Alton Towers is located outside of Stoke-on-Trent, so if you’re based in the north of England, this is likely to be your nearest major theme park.

Chessington World of Adventures

There are plenty of adventures for kids of all ages to enjoy at Chessington, with rides inspired by the fantasy board game Jumanji, the tales of the Gruffalo and more. Your ticket also includes a visit to the park’s zoo and aquarium, with the chance to see penguins, giraffes, monkeys and zebras. The park is based just outside of London, and there are regular train services running from the capital to Chessington South, which is around a 10-minute walk away.

Legoland Windsor

There are more than 50 rides and attractions to enjoy at Legoland Windsor. Kids can cool off on a hot day in the splash safari water play park, hop aboard the Lego submarine as part of the deep-sea adventure, get behind the wheel at the Lego driving school and lots more. The theme park is two miles outside of Windsor town centre, with shuttle services available from nearby train stations.

Thorpe Park

If you or your youngsters can’t get enough of roller coasters, a visit to Thorpe Park is a must. The theme park is home to Hyperia, the UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster, plus five other rides for those that want an adrenaline-filled day out. There are also plenty of rides and play areas for little ones, so the whole family can enjoy the day. The theme park is located in Chertsey, which is about 30 minutes outside of London, with shuttle buses running to the park from nearby train stations.

