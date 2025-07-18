With the summer holidays underway, school uniform shopping might not be top of your list right now. However, we’ve already spotted some excellent school uniform deals, so now’s a good time to get a head start before the back-to-school rush begins.

As well as tracking school uniform sales dates, we’re in regular contact with all the major retailers, so we know when the deals are landing. We’ll keep this page up to date with the latest offers throughout the summer holidays, so you can make this your one-stop shop for nabbing the best school uniform deals.

So far, we’ve seen offers that include 25 per cent off individual items or even bundles of whole uniform sets for just £5. Right now, you’ll find school uniform sales on at M&S, Tesco and Morrisons, which you can find out more about further down.

These retailers don’t have sales on at the moment, but here’s what you can expect from them:

Sainsbury’s: The supermarket slashed the price of its Tu school uniform range by 20 per cent in early June, and this is expected to return before the autumn term starts. Tu’s school uniform prices have been locked since 2022, starting from £3 for a pack of two polo shirts.

The supermarket slashed the price of its Tu school uniform range by 20 per cent in early June, and this is expected to return before the autumn term starts. Tu’s school uniform prices have been locked since 2022, starting from £3 for a pack of two polo shirts. Asda: At the end of June, it reduced the price of George's school uniform by 20 per cent. Asda told us there are no plans to bring this back over the summer, but we’ll let you know if it changes. Despite this, prices are still reasonable, starting from £2 for a crew neck t-shirt.

At the end of June, it reduced the price of George's school uniform by 20 per cent. Asda told us there are no plans to bring this back over the summer, but we’ll let you know if it changes. Despite this, prices are still reasonable, starting from £2 for a crew neck t-shirt. Lidl: As part of a limited-time promotion, the supermarket had a £5 school uniform bundle on offer. This included two polo shirts, a sweatshirt and a choice of trousers, a skirt or shorts, all for a fiver. It was available in stores around early July, so we’ll let you know if it returns.

If you need to stock up on other classroom essentials, we’ve also tested the best school shoes, best kids’ backpacks and the best kids' water bottles. Our recommendations are tried-and-tested with kids, so you can be sure they’ll go down well with little ones, as well as last the school year.

M&S: 20 per cent off school uniform

( M&S )

From today until stocks last, you’ll find 20 per cent off across all of the M&S back-to-school range. The deal is only available in-store, so you’ll need to head to your local M&S to benefit from the discount. If you shop using the link below, you’ll pay full price.

Prices in the sale start from £4.50 for a pack of two polo shirts, plus you can pick up school shoes as part of the offer. M&S has incorporated some handy design features into its school uniform range, including extra hem material (which can be let down to allow for growth spurts), adjustable waistbands, and ‘easy to iron’ shirts.

Morrisons: 25 per cent off school uniform

( Morrisons )

Until Sunday 20 July, you can save 25 per cent across the Nutmeg back-to-school range. The offer is available in Morrisons shops, and you’ll need the supermarket’s loyalty card, known as the More Card, to take advantage of the discount. Online stock is fairly limited on the Morrisons website.

In the sale, you’ll find a pack of two polo shirts for £3.71, a pack of two short-sleeved shirts for £5.25, a pack of two trousers for £7.50 and lots more. Morrisons doesn’t charge more for larger sizes, so whether you’re buying for the first day of school or for older kids, you’ll pay one flat price.

Tesco: 25 per cent off school uniform

( F&F at Tesco )

Tesco Clubcard holders can get 25 per cent off F&F school uniforms when shopping online and in store from Tuesday 22 July to Sunday 27 July. If you’ve been thinking about signing up for the loyalty scheme, this could be the perfect time.

With the promotion, you’ll find polo shirts from £3 (Tesco.com), trousers from £7 (Tesco.com), jumpers from £4 (Tesco.com) and lots more. Stock is limited online, so it’s worth heading to the shop in person if you’re struggling to find your child’s size.

Aldi: £5 full school uniform set

( Aldi )

You can pick up a whole school uniform set for just £5 from Aldi starting from Sunday 29 June. The bundle includes two polo shirts, a sweatshirt or cardigan and a choice of trousers, a skirt or cargo shorts. If you want to buy the items separately, then you’ll pay £1.75 per item, or £1.50 for a sweatshirt or cardigan.

You’ll find a range of colours and sizes available from 4 years up to 12 years, so you can kit out older kids without having to pay more. Keep in mind that this deal is part of Aldi’s Specialbuys promotion, so stock is likely to be limited right now.

How to save money on school uniforms

Back-to-school purchases can quickly rack up, so school uniform sales are one of the easiest ways to save. If you miss out on a sale but still want cheap school uniforms, check out secondhand clothing sites like Vinted and eBay. We had a quick search and found items that were new or barely worn available to buy. Uniformerly is an online marketplace specifically for school uniforms, where you can search for items to buy from other parents or the PTA at your child’s school and arrange to collect them.

If you’re worried about the cost of a school uniform, it’s worth getting in touch with your local council about school uniform grants. This can help with buying uniforms, as well as other school essentials such as a PE kit and travel costs. You can find the contact details for your local council at Gov.uk.

