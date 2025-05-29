If you’re watching the pennies after the bank holiday but still fancy a bite out, we’ve spotted a tasty deal at Prezzo. The Italian restaurant’s 99p menu is back where you can enjoy a pizza or pasta dish for, you guessed it, just 99p when you buy a drink.

Whether you want to indulge in a creamy carbonara, rich bolognese or tuck into a pepperoni pizza, there are a range of main meals to choose from on the restaurant chain’s 99p menu.

You’ll have to be quick though, as the offer is only available for one day – on Monday 2 June. To get your meal for 99p, you’ll need to pre-book a table at any of Prezzo’s 96 restaurants and have your voucher code handy when you show up. You can get this by downloading the new Club Prezzo loyalty app ahead of time.

Downloading the Club Prezzo app will get you a free plate of its triple-cooked nutella doughballs ( Prezzo )

You’ll get more perks when you sign up on the app including a plate of triple-cooked nutella doughballs, access to member-only prices and £10 off your next meal.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to buy a drink in order to get your main dish for 99p. We’ve done the maths and this is still a decent saving. If you pop into one of Prezzo’s London restaurants, for example, you can get a soft drink for £4.50 and this will bring your total meal to £5.49. Without the offer, a pepperoni pizza will typically set you back around £17 and a spaghetti carbonara around £18.

The 99p deal doesn’t include all of the dishes on Prezzo’s main menu. However, many of the Italian classics are available with three pasta dishes (spaghetti carbonara, rigatoni arrabiata, spaghetti bolognese) and four pizzas (margherita, pepperoni, chicken and peppers, and goat’s cheese and roasted peppers) to choose from.

If you like your Italian dishes with some extras, you can also get two sides for £8 with dishes that include focaccia bread, truffle fries, mac and cheese bites, and more. Whether you fancy a few simple scoops of ice cream to end your meal or like the sound of a Lotus Biscoff cheesecake, desserts are also available for £5.

