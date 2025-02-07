Midweek meals can feel like a bit of a chore and tackling the supermarket is the last thing you want to do after a long day. For something quick and easy, that, most importantly, tastes delicious, a recipe box is a must – and Gousto is a firm favourite.

For the uninitiated, it’s a fairly simple principle. Gousto is a subscription-based service where you can select to receive two, three or four meals per week, chosen from a list of more than 75 recipes that change weekly. Spanning a range of different cuisines and options for most dietary requirements, including vegan and gluten-free, there’s something for everyone.

Naturally, we’ve tested the service, and it took the top spot in the round-up of the best recipe boxes. Our reviewer found it impressive, noting that it “stood out for its eco-conscious packaging, range of recipes, and value for money.”

To make it even better value for money, we’ve found the best Gousto deals, which will see your first box reduced by 65 per cent. But below you’ll also find offers that will see your first box be half price with more discounts applied to the consecutive weeks. Prepare for many delicious dinners ahead – bon appétit.

One of the many perks of the recipe box subscription service is fresh, pre-portioned ingredients straight to your door – minimising food waste (and saving you from digging out the measuring scales). Many of the recipes take as little as 10 minutes to prepare, so even if you’re short on time, you can still enjoy a delicious home-cooked meal.

If you fancy giving it a try, the discount code “GA504020” will give you 50 per cent off your first box, 40 per cent off your second and 20 per cent off all remaining boxes for two months. The best part is that you’re not tied in – you can skip, pause or cancel your subscription at any time.

Subscriptions start from just £18.99 (that’s less than £10 with the discount) for a one-person box of two recipes (excluding delivery), making meal prepping more affordable than ever. Or, for a family of four, boxes start at just £32.75 (£16.36 with discount). Students can save even more, with 60 per cent off their first box, 30 per cent off the next three and an ongoing 10 per cent discount after that.

If you’re after a quick yet flavoursome meal, the king prawn, garlic and chilli linguine is a must-try. Ready in just 20 minutes, this dish combines juicy king prawns with a rich, garlicky tomato sauce and a kick of chilli. It’s one of Gousto’s many speedy recipes, proving that midweek meals don’t have to be boring – or time-consuming. Remember to use code “GA504020” to try it for half price.

For a plant-based meal that doesn’t skimp on flavour, there are plenty of recipes to choose from. The pulled hoisin mushroom and crispy seaweed wraps sound like a winner. Ready in just 30 minutes, the dish promises to be rich in flavour. With supermarkets low on plant-based meal inspiration, you can build up your recipe collection for a fraction of the price – just use code “GA504020” to save 50 per cent and enjoy ongoing savings.

As recipe boxes go, it has really honed its service and ticks a lot of our healthy mealtime boxes, making it well worth signing up for.

How does value for money compare to other recipe boxes?

This depends on whether there are any offers currently available, as well as exactly what you value in a recipe box. For instance, are organic or seasonal ingredients important to you? Prices per potion may also vary slightly depending on how many portions and recipes you’re adding, so keep this in mind when comparing prices.

You'll want to factor in whether you’ll need to buy any extra ingredients for your meals, too. Take, for example, SimpleCook. While it may be cheaper, for your first box, containing four recipes for two people, priced at just £3 (and £9.99 thereafter), you will need to buy some of the ingredients yourself. That said, our reviewer found they had most of what they needed to make the meals anyway.

How we find the best discount codes

The Independent’s team of deal hunters dedicate themselves to carefully selecting the best food and drink offers and discount codes. We look out for deals on our tried and tested favourite brands, Gousto included, and we’d never recommend a deal that we wouldn’t use ourselves. To find the best discount codes, we track prices all year round and keep an eye on a trusted retailer’s website to see if there are current discount codes and offers that will benefit you, our reader.

