Get up to £200 off bestselling tech, with these OnePlus discount codes

Operating under the motto “never settle”, OnePlus designs its devices with users in mind, combining innovative technology with a seamless user experience. Whether you’re upgrading to the Nord 5 smartphone or treating yourself to the stylish OnePlus Watch 3, we’ve rounded up the latest discount codes and money-saving tips to help you make the most of your budget.

How to save at OnePlus

Newsletter subscribers get £100 off

Sign up for the OnePlus newsletter to get £100 off your next order of more than £1,000. Once you’ve subscribed, you’ll receive a unique voucher code via email that can be applied at checkout. It’s a quick and easy way to enjoy instant savings on your next upgrade.

Up to 40 per cent off when you buy a bundle

OnePlus regularly offers bundle deals featuring phones, earbuds and accessories at reduced prices. You can currently save up to 40 per cent when you shop via the OnePlus bundles page, making it a great option if you’re looking to kit yourself out with multiple products.

The digital nomad bundle (was £967, now £589, OnePlus.co.uk), for example, saves you £378 on the OnePlus pad 3 16GB tablet, buds pro 3 and OnePlus pad 3 smart keyboard.

Up to £200 off this Black Friday

Black Friday is already in full swing at OnePlus, with discounts of up to £180 across selected devices, plus extra discounts of up to £200 when using the Black Friday discount code above. Here’s a breakdown of what you can save using the ‘up to £200 off’ code featured above:

Save an extra £200 on top of the current OnePlus Black Friday offers ( OnePlus )

Trade in and save on your next device

OnePlus has teamed up with World Business SRL to offer trade-in vouchers in return for your old device.

Simply select and add your old device, along with your email address, to send a personalised quote to your inbox. If you’re happy with the quote, send your old phone or tablet in for inspection and receive your credit within 30 days.

Free OnePlus nord buds when you refer a friend

If you know a friend or family member who is due an upgrade, you’re in luck, as you can earn rewards with the OnePlus refer-a-friend scheme.

Currently, it’s offering a pair of OnePlus nord buds 3 pro (worth £79) for free, and your friends will get a £30 discount on the OnePlus nord 4 smartphone.

Additional discounts for students and keyworkers

There are exclusive discounts available for different age groups and professions. Here’s a breakdown:

Keyworker discount: Save up to 30 per cent site-wide.

Student discount: Up to 30 per cent off campus essentials.

Graduate discount: 10 per cent off smartphones.

18-25 discount: Save up to 40 per cent on all products.

Corporate offers: Save up to 25 per cent on selected products.

