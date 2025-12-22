It’s officially the Christmas holidays, and while the kids are likely squealing with excitement, it’s an expensive time to be a parent. Between tracking down this year’s must-have toys and paying for childcare, budgeting for a meal out might be lower down on your list of priorities. But if you are planning a family outing, there are plenty of places where kids can eat for free (or for just £1) during the school holidays.

We say ‘free’, but as you would probably expect, these meals aren’t completely free, as, in most cases, you’ll need to buy an adult main to take advantage of the offer. These deals can still help you make significant savings, though, and we’ve totalled up how much your bill is likely to be at each restaurant, so you can take that into consideration.

Before you book, it’s worth checking the restaurant’s terms and conditions, as some locations may be excluded. In most cases, you’ll also need to tell the server that you want to claim the kids’ eat free offer as you’re being seated.

Whether it’s a lunch break during your Christmas food shop or a meal out with the whole family, this list includes a range of cuisines to suit all tastes and budgets. From Frankie and Benny’s to Morrisons, here’s where your kids can eat for free (or for £1) over the Christmas holidays.

Where kids can eat for free or for £1 over the Christmas holidays:

Free kids’ meal at Frankie and Benny’s

Get a kids’ meal with the purchase of one adult meal at Frankie and Benny’s over the Christmas holidays ( Frankie and Bennys )

At Frankie and Benny’s, you can get a free kids’ meal, including a main, two sides, drink and dessert, per one adult main that you buy. The offer runs from Monday 22 December to Sunday 4 January.

An adult main is usually priced from £12.75, whereas kids meals are from £6.80.

Free kids’ meal at Bella Italia

Kids get a free three-course meal at Bella Italia with this offer ( Bella Italia )

Purchase one adult main before 6pm on a Thursday and you’ll also get a three-course meal for kids. Any other day, this’ll cost you £1 extra. There’s no rush on this one, though, as the deal is available year-round.

Kids’ meals at Bella Italia usually start from £6.79 for one course, whereas adult mains start from around £13.80.

Free kids’ meal at Prezzo

You can get a two-course kids’ meal with the purchase of one adult main at Prezzo ( iStock )

Between Monday 1 December to Monday 5 January, you can get a free two-course kids’ meal when you buy one adult meal, or two courses from the Christmas Party menu, at Prezzo. This is valid for the restaurant’s 2-8s kids or Little Tummies menus. Older children (8-12) can get two courses for £4 or three courses for £5 from the Bigger Appetites menu.

You’ll need to register for this offer, then you’ll be sent a voucher to your email address. A kids’ meal at the Italian restaurant chain usually costs around £8.50, so you can make a decent saving with this offer. An adult meal will cost you £15 upwards, depending on the location.

Free kids’ meal at Bill’s

Two kids can eat for free for every main adult purchased at Bill’s on Boxing Day ( Bills )

Whether it's a stack of buttermilk pancakes for breakfast or a bowl of meatball pasta for lunch, kids aged 10 and under can tuck into a free meal at Bill’s on Boxing Day only. Up to two kids can eat for free if one adult orders any main, so this beats most restaurants’ offers.

Adults can get avocado on sourdough for around £11.25 or a Greek salad for £13.95, so you’re looking at spending about £20 as a group of three, once you add on a service charge.

Free kids’ meal at Banana Tree

Kids can choose from ramen, katsu, chicken nuggets and more ( Banana Tree )

At Banana Tree, you can get a free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult meal between Sundays and Thursdays, from 21 December to 1 January. Little ones will be able to choose from ramen, katsu, chicken nuggets, crispy chicken and sweetcorn fritters.

Adult mains are priced from around £15, so your bill could come to less than £20 all in.

Free kids’ meal at Las Iguanas

Kids eat for free year-round at Las Iguanas ( Las Iguanas )

You can save year-round at Las Iguanas, not just during the school holidays. Kids eat free when you download the Las Iguanas app and can choose from quesadillas, coconut curry, guacamole and more. The cheapest main at the restaurant is the rainbow salad for £14, so even with a drink, your bill could come to less than £20.

Free meal at TGI Fridays

Download the TGI Fridays rewards app to get a free kids’ meal ( TGI Fridays )

Once you’ve downloaded the TGI Fridays Stripes Rewards app, you’ll get a free kids meal with the purchase of every adult meal at the restaurant. Kids can choose from a crispy chicken burger, hot dog, quesadilla, tomato pasta and lots more, plus they’ll get two sides included. There aren’t any time restrictions, so you can pop in for the free meal whenever suits.

Free kids’ meal at Bread Street Kitchen

You can find the Gordon Ramsay restaurant in London, Liverpool and Edinburgh ( Gordon Ramsay Restaurants )

If you’re taking a family trip to London, Liverpool or Edinburgh this Christmas, you can head to Bread Street Kitchen to enjoy a free meal for children aged 10 years and under. You’ll have to order two courses from the main menu, and you’ll get a kids' meal for free. For example, if you choose the bread basket and chickpea and courgette tikka masala, your bill will come to £20.95, with your child’s meal included at no extra cost. Kids can choose from mac and cheese, sausages and mash, meatball pasta or a burger and chips.

Free kids’ meal at Yo! Sushi

You can upgrade to a mini sushi box for £1.45 with the kids eat free deal ( iStock/Getty )

When you spend £10 at the sushi chain, children aged 12 years or younger will get a bento box (usually £7.50) for free. This deal is available from Monday to Friday throughout the Christmas break.

The box includes edamame, maki, mixed veggie rice with chicken or prawns and a drink. Little sushi fans can also roll their own, if you upgrade to the mini bento box for £1.45. This comes with ready-to-roll rice, seaweed and crunchy veg, as well as everything included in the standard bento box.

Free kids’ meal at Morrisons cafes

A family of four can eat-in at Morrisons for as little as £15 ( Morrisons )

When you spend £5 or more on an adult’s meal at a Morrisons cafe at any point in the year – not just during the school holidays – you’ll also get a free kids' meal for those under 16 years old. If your child is picky, they can build their own breakfast or main meal, and they’ll get a drink included. Two adult meals with a drink each cost £15 in total, so if you’re a family of four, you can all eat at Morrison’s cafe for just £15.

£1 kids' meal at Asda

Your kids can choose from pasta, chicken nuggets, fish fingers or pizza ( Asda )

Asda’s £1 cafe meal deal runs year-round, and you won’t need to buy an adult meal or spend a certain amount to use the offer. Kids can choose from pasta with meatballs, chicken nuggets, fish fingers or pizza, and they’ll receive a free piece of fruit with their hot meal. Babies don’t have to miss out either, with the supermarket offering a free Ella’s baby food pouch (for children aged up to 18 months) with any cafe purchase.

95p meal at Ikea

Kids’ meals start from 95p at Ikea’s restaurants ( Ikea )

If you’re heading to Ikea with your kids in tow, don’t forget to claim your 95p kids’ meal once the shopping is done. Kids will get pasta with tomato sauce, a soft drink and piece of fruit for 95p, and you don’t need to purchase an adult meal to claim this. They can also choose from sausage and mash, or the store’s famous meatballs for £2.50.

£1 kids’ meal at Dobbies garden centre

Kids can enjoy a £1 meal and soft play at Dobbies garden centres ( dobbies kids eat free summer )

Planning on doing some Christmas shopping at Dobbies garden centre? If you happen to visit the restaurant, kids can get a meal for just £1 when you buy a traditional adult breakfast or main course lunch option, both of which start from around £9. Kids can choose from cooked breakfasts, jacket potatoes, fish fingers, pasta and more. Some Dobbies restaurants also have soft play areas, so you can relax while they play.

Free kids’ meal at Heathrow airport

Make the most of free kids’ meals at Heathrow before you jet off this Christmas ( Heathrow )

If you’re flying from Heathrow this Christmas, there are restaurants across the airport’s terminals where kids eat for free. When you spend £14.95 or more on an adult meal at a participating restaurant, such as Giraffe or Wild Olive, you’ll get one free meal from the restaurant’s children’s menu.

You can claim a maximum of four free kids' meals per table, and the offer can be used between Friday 19 December and Monday 5 January.

Free kids’ meal at Premier Inn

Kids under 16 get a free breakfast at Premier Inn ( Getty/iStock )

If you’re travelling in the UK over Christmas and staying in a Premier Inn Hotel, up to two under-16s can enjoy a free breakfast when one adult orders a full breakfast, starting from £10.99. The breakfast includes an unlimited choice of cooked foods (think eggs, bacon, sausages), pastries, cereals and more.

