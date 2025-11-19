Black Friday hotel deals: Up to 40% off at Expedia and Hotels.com

Travel Black Friday deals are in full swing, with huge savings on everything from package holidays to flights. For those looking for the best Black Friday hotel deals, Hotels.com and Expedia are offering up to 40 per cent off thousands of hotels worldwide. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute winter staycation or planning a dream international city break, now is the time to book.

To take advantage of these offers, you’ll need to book by 2 December 2025 and travel by 30 December 2026. But the savings don’t end there, as The Independent has secured exclusive discount codes with both booking providers, meaning you’ll get an exclusive 6 per cent off, on top of the Black Friday prices.

Black Friday at Expedia

Save up to £338 on stays at the five-star Sea Containers hotel, London ( Sea Containers London/Expedia )

Dust off the post-Christmas cobwebs and save between £169 and £338 on a two-night stay at the luxury Sea Containers in London, between 23-25 January 2026. Located on the South Bank, this five-star hotel overlooks the River Thames and offers a rooftop bar, a spa and panoramic views of London landmarks, including St Paul’s Cathedral. As one of Expedia’s VIP Access properties, members can enjoy additional exclusive savings on top of the Black Friday discount.

There are thousands more hotels to browse, many with ‘buy now, pay later’ options and free cancellation for added flexibility. To narrow things down quickly, use Expedia’s filters to tailor your search by amenities, location, budget and property type, helping you find the stay that suits you best.

Black Friday at Hotels.com

Explore Amsterdam in spring and save up to £329 at stays at The Hoxton ( The Hoxton, Amsterdam/Hotels.com )

Look ahead to some early spring sunshine with a three-night stay at The Hoxton, Lloyd Amsterdam in March 2026. Depending on the room type you choose, you can save between £233 and £329 on your booking in the Hotels.com Black Friday sale. Set in a striking 1920s building next to an original Dutch windmill, this design-led hotel blends character and comfort, with spacious rooms, a cocktail bar and European brasserie.

If you prefer the idea of a self-catering apartment or even a houseboat, Hotels.com offers a variety of accommodation types in the filters, again offering free cancellation and pay-later options for added peace of mind.

Maximise your savings with a One Key membership

Both booking platforms offer the One Key membership, which can boost your Black Friday savings, with discounts of up to 20 per cent on selected hotels, depending on your tier. New members automatically unlock 10 per cent off, which can be stacked with Black Friday offers, plus our exclusive 6 per cent discount code, for maximum value.

You can also earn OneKeyCash to use towards your balance.

See more deals and discount codes from top travel providers on our dedicated travel deals page