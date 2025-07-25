How to get £1 family film tickets at Cineworld this summer

Keeping your kids entertained over the summer can stretch your budget, but fortunately, we’ve spotted a deal on cheap cinema tickets at Cineworld to help make your family days out a little more affordable.

Cineworld is currently offering £1 tickets to much-loved family films including Moana 2, Paddington in Peru, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and A Minecraft Movie until 28 August.

Ticket prices vary across the country, but typically, it costs £10 for a child, £13.99 for an adult and £39.96 for a family of four. After you’ve added on the snacks, a trip to the cinema can end up being a pricey day out, so this deal is an excellent chance to save.

The £1 ticket isn’t available for new releases, but there are still plenty of popular films from the past year or so to choose from. Disney fans can follow Moana and friends on her ocean adventures in Moana 2 or sing-along with Snow White in Disney’s live-action musical of the fairy tale classic. Oscar-winning animation Flow is also included in the line-up, as well as last year’s big release, Paddington in Peru.

Here’s what you can watch at all Cineworld cinemas with a £1 ticket:

The Wild Robot – Friday 25 July to Thursday 31 July

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – Friday 1 August to Thursday 7 August

Moana 2 – Friday 8 August to Thursday 14 August

Paddington in Peru – Friday 15 August to Thursday 21 August

A Minecraft Movie – Friday 22 August to Thursday 28 August

You can also watch these films at select cinemas:

Mufasa: The Lion King – Friday 25 July to Thursday 31 July

Flow – Friday 1 August to Thursday 7 August

Transformers One – Friday 8 August to Thursday 14 August

Disney’s Snow White – Friday 15 August to Thursday 21 August

Dog Man – Friday 22 August to Thursday 28 August

Other ways to get cheap cinema tickets

If you’ve got Tesco Clubcard points waiting to be spent, you can cash them in for cinema tickets at Cineworld and Picturehouse. For every 50p worth of points that you have, you’ll get £1 to use towards cinema tickets.

The Tesco Clubcard savings don’t stop there either. If you’re a real film buff, you can also get £20 to use towards a Cineworld Unlimited pass for every £10 that you have in Clubcard points. With the Unlimited pass, you can watch as many standard 2D film screenings as you like without paying ticket prices, with memberships starting from £12.99 a month.

Amazon Prime members get two tickets for £10 to Odeon cinemas, or can upgrade to two recliner seat tickets for £15 in total. These tickets are available to use Monday to Thursday, and can be used once a month. If you’re yet to sign up to Amazon Prime, or haven’t done so in the past 12 months, you can get a 30-day free trial.

If you’ve got kids in tow, you’ll find that lots of cinemas run mid-week ticket offers, which are perfect to make use of over the school holidays. Vue’s mighty mornings screenings start from £2.49 for children and adults, with kids’ movies available to book from 10am. Odeon’s kids’ screenings start from £2.75 for children and adults, while Cineworld has £3.99 junior tickets for kids and adults at certain points throughout the year.

