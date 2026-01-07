Whether you’re diving into a full kitchen renovation or upgrading a broken appliance, AEG has got your premium home essentials covered. To help stretch your budget further, our team of deal experts has sourced the latest AEG discount codes and money-saving tips.

Top AEG discount codes

How to save at AEG in 2026

Save up to 25 per cent in seasonal sales

It’s always worth checking the AEG offers page for the brand’s latest seasonal promotions. Right now, there’s up to 25 per cent off selected cooking and laundry appliances,

Get 10 per cent off with AEG sign-ups

For a quick way to save on your next order, sign up for the AEG mailing list and you’ll receive a 10 per cent AEG promo code, which applies to appliances, or 15 per cent off parts and accessories.

Free delivery

While many retailers charge extra for delivering of large appliances, AEG offers free delivery on appliances. Delivery for accessories, however, is charged at £3.99 for standard delivery or £6.99 for next-day delivery.

Free repairs with AEG warranty

All AEG appliances come with a two-year warranty, which covers repairs and replacements, if required. Selected products or promotions come with a five-year warranty, so it’s worth double-checking this beforehand.

If your appliance is outside of its warranty, repairs are available at a fixed price from £129.

Price promise

If you find the same product cheaper elsewhere within seven days of purchase, AEG will match the price and refund the difference. Claiming your price match refund is easy when using the online claim form.

Get up to 25 per cent off selected products in the winter sale ( AEG )

Helpful buyer information

AEG returns

AEG appliances come with a 30-day returns window after delivery, with a £25 collection fee. To arrange a return, you’ll need to contact the customer services team on 03445 611 080 and ensure the appliance is securely packaged for collection.

Accessories can be returned free of charge within 14 days of delivery, via Royal Mail.

Installation

At checkout, you can choose to add expert installation to your order, to ensure your new appliance is set up correctly. Installers can also disconnect, remove and recycle your old appliance.

Installation services are available at an additional cost, which varies depending on the product.

