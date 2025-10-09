Kitchen trends to make the most of your multi-functional space

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Walk into a kitchen showroom and it can be a little bit overwhelming… with so many options and considerations, from the latest appliances to technology, a new kitchen doesn’t happen overnight.

As Lizzie Beesley, head of style and design at Howdens, puts it: “Autumn is peak kitchen renovation season, and today’s kitchens are much more than a collection of fitted cabinets.

“They are multi-functional spaces with personality, offering focal points, social zones, and practical features… whether you have a modern or classic kitchen, a good design should balance utility with visual appeal.”

Here, Beesley gives the lowdown on what’s trending, blending form and function…

Layout trends

Layouts are becoming more personalised and adaptive says the designer. “While open-plan kitchens remain popular for their sociability, we’re seeing a rise in broken-plan designs, which use shelving, islands, or partial walls to create subtle zoning within the space.”

Cabinetry features

Cabinetry is more than storage, it’s central to your kitchen’s personality, highlights Beesley. “From classic shaker doors to sleek handleless designs, every detail matters.”

“Pull-out larders, pantries with internal oak detailing, and drawer organisation systems offer both beauty and utility,” she explains.

Modern kitchens

Modern kitchen design is heavily influenced by European trends, says Beesley. “It often features a mix of colour and texture, with minimalist slab doors and sleek, narrow shaker profiles.

“Metallics and woodgrains are leading the way, supported by a wide palette of colour options – including muted greens and warm neutrals.”

Moreover, she says modern kitchens are constantly redefining themselves. “Characterised by clean lines, layered textures, and innovative materials, the modern style is both functional and expressive.”

For instance, she says today’s modern kitchen might use flat slab doors, bold or matte finishes, and integrated lighting to create a sleek, seamless feel…

“Narrow-profile shaker styles bridge the gap between modern and classic.”

Another key trend is style fusion, which mixes modern and traditional elements for a more personal and grounded aesthetic, explains Beesley.

“For example, pairing a modern shaker door with minimalist hardware and stone worktops creates a look that’s both timeless and forward-thinking.”

Classic kitchens

Classic kitchens draw inspiration from historical references, whether it’s the simplicity of the Edwardian era, or the grandeur of the Georgian period, outlines Beesley.

“These styles are typically built around the shaker frontal, with a focus on subtle detailing. Finishes can be woodgrain or smooth, with or without beading.

“The most premium classic designs feature in-frame shaker doors, where the door sits neatly within a crafted frame.”

When it comes to exploring styles, she says the shaker kitchen continues to evolve while maintaining its timeless appeal.

“Defined by its framed simplicity and balanced proportions, the shaker style suits a wide range of interiors, from rustic to refined,” highlights Beesley.

Indeed, she says the versatility of shaker kitchens means they can be styled classically, with rich timber finishes and subtle beading. “Or they can be pared-back and modern, with smooth painted fronts and minimalist detailing.”

To get the look, Beesley says the key to a successful shaker design lies in the balance of material, proportion, and detailing.

“Combine timber cabinetry with stone worktops, traditional handles, and feature dressers or mantels to evoke a warm, timeless aesthetic.”

Colour

Choosing the right colour, or combination of colours, is essential to achieving the style and atmosphere you envision for your kitchen, highlights Beesley.

“Warm neutrals create a timeless, inviting feel, perfect for cosy, lived-in spaces. Deep greens and rich blues add a layer of elegance and depth.

She continues: “While bold statement colours like saffron inject instant personality.”

Appliances, sinks, and taps

A well-designed classic kitchen benefits from a focal point, to draw the eye and anchor the space, explains Beesley.

She says appliances, sinks, and taps often serve this purpose, and might be a range cooker framed by a decorative mantel; or an elegant ceramic Belfast sink paired with a classic tap.

“Modern kitchens embrace smart, integrated appliances, from coffee machines and downdraft hobs to hot water taps and seamless refrigeration.

“These innovations support a more streamlined, functional kitchen that works around your life,” she adds.

Work surfaces

Tellingly, Beesley says work surfaces now play a key role in both form and function. “They can soften bold colour choices, introduce texture, or add vibrancy and warmth to a more subdued palette.”

“Far from being purely practical, they are now a defining element in kitchen design… natural stones, engineered composites, and timber accents help tone down bold cabinetry or elevate minimalist schemes,” underlines Beesley.

