New Mercedes CLA is a game changer for electric cars

Mercedes has leapfrogged its EV rivals with the launch of Europe’s longest-range new EV – the CLA saloon.

The new CLA also marks a change in strategy for Mercedes. Rather than have different line-ups for electric cars – badged EQ – the CLA is available as an EV with two versions and a full hybrid with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine and small battery. In a further twist, Mercedes has said that both petrol and EV models should be priced similarly.

open image in gallery The slippery shape of the new Mercedes CLA is one of the reasons for its impressive efficiency ( Mercedes-Benz AG )

Mercedes says the new CLA is the first in a new family of vehicles that will offer electric and hybrid versions and says it’s the cleverest car the brand has ever made – it comes with a new in-house operating system powering an in-car supercomputer, linked to Mercedes’ Intelligent Cloud.

The star of the show is the CLA 250+ with EQ Technology, which promises hugely impressive energy efficiency figures of 5 miles per kWh of power used. That means a potential range of just under 500 miles, which should make it the longest-range car on sale when it arrives in showrooms later this year.

The new model’s efficiency means a relatively small battery of 85kWh can be fitted, while 800v technology also means fast charging at speeds up to 320kW allowing the CLA 250+ to add over 200 miles of range in just ten minutes.

The lithium-ion batteries have the latest technology to improve energy density, while the usual single-speed automatic gearbox is replaced by a two-speed unit – again allowing for greater efficiency at higher speeds and in urban traffic. A new form of heat pump also improves efficiency in cold weather.

The new Mercedes-Benz operating system features over-the-air updates that can improve the entire car, including the vehicle software and driver assistance systems. Mercedes has also worked with Google and Microsoft on AI support as part of the latest Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), with a new MBUX Virtual Assistant said to be easier to talk to and even empathetic. It’ll not only activate car functions but also answer random questions.

open image in gallery The inside of the new Mercedes CLA features up to three screens plus Google and Microsoft AI built in ( Mercedes-Benz AG )

The Mercedes Superscreen extends across the entire width of the cabin, with a 10.25-inch driver display, a 14-inch central infotainment screen and an optional 14-inch screen in front of the passenger with streaming apps built in for entertainment.

MBUX is said to offer a new level of personalisation in the car, while Surround Navigation – based on Google Maps – can provide a 3D representation of the car in its surroundings and also show other road users.

The very latest driver assistance features are on board, too, including MB.Drive Assist at different levels with the latest autonomous driving and parking technology, which can be updated over the air.

As well as the CLA 250+ with its potential 492-mile range and 0-62mph time of 6.7 seconds, a CLA 350 4Matic with four-wheel drive will also be available, cutting the 0-62mph time to 4.9 seconds and the range down to a still impressive 479 miles.

Although the CLA 350 comes with four-wheel drive, it runs in two-wheel drive mode for most of the time, activating the motor on the front axle when more grip or more performance is needed.

open image in gallery The frunk under the bonnet of the new Mercedes CLA offers 101 litres of storage space ( Mercedes-Benz AG )

A new brake-by-wire system with different levels of energy recuperation also helps to boost efficiency. Bi-directional charging will also become available, enabling the CLA to put power back into the home if needed.

The slippery shape of the new CLA has an ultra-low drag efficient of just 0.21 with particular work done to make the wheels more aerodynamic, both in terms of their shape and the air flow around them. Similarly joints around the headlights and grille have been partially sealed, while the underbody is almost completely closed.

The grille itself does without harmful chrome, using lighting to gently illuminate the Mercedes-Benz star pattern with 142 separate stars to reinterpret a traditional grille.

Mercedes is also promising new levels of safety with the first centre airbag in this size of car, a new high-voltage protection system with additional structural protection for the battery, plus the expected plethora of advanced driver safety systems.

Inside the new CLA there’s more room than before despite the slippery fastback shape, while there’s a 405-litre boot and an additional ‘frunk’ under the bonnet with 101 litres of space.

And as you’d expect, the interior is packed full of sustainable materials, including seats made from recycled fabrics. As usual, there will be plenty of options, including a 3D Burmester audio system with 16-speakers and Dolby Atmos. The ‘Sound Experience’ offers a number of different noise themes to cover everything from starting to driving and parking.

There’s no word yet on pricing or exact on-sale dates, but we’d expect the CLA to have to be competitive with its biggest rival – the Tesla Model 3 – with a price starting somewhere in the mid £40,000s.