Mercedes-Benz G 580 review: The iconic G-Wagen goes all-electric

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whether it’s parked up at the business end of a red carpet or carving a path through a muddy field, the G-Class has always made a statement. The new all-electric version amplifies the message while keeping true to the petrol car’s roots.

The iconic, boxy design remains largely untouched, save for subtle EV-specific cues. Inside you’ll find the familiar blend of high-fashion luxury and off-road ruggedness, like a catwalk model in waders. Switch off the simulated engine roar and the cabin is impressively quiet, in stark contrast to the riotous V8 of the EV’s noisy neighbour, the AMG G63.

On the road, the G 580’s power and instant torque make for effortless progress. The ride is impressively smooth and comfortable making long journeys a pleasure. At 3.2 tonnes and with all the aerodynamics of a falling fish tank, efficiency and practicality is a distant afterthought, as it is with every G-Class.

But even thinking about EV mileage is missing the point somewhat: the £154,000 G-Class has always been a heart-over-head choice. Off-road tricks like G-Steering and G-Turn range from clever to outright silly, providing exceptional control and precise power in situations that, in reality. you’re never likely to find yourself in. The electric G 580 is a car that can ford streams, crawl up steep muddy inclines on autopilot and turn 360-degrees on the spot, not because that’s especially useful on the school run, but because it’s ridiculously good fun.

How we tested

We took the G 580 on a two-day tour of the Highlands, navigating winding country lanes, manoeuvring its vast bulk into passing points on narrow tracks and driving long stretches of motorway. We thoroughly tested the off-road capabilities in a muddy square mile of Scotland on a suitably miserable day.

Mercedes-Benz G 580: From £154,810, Mercedes-benz.com

open image in gallery The 116kWh battery promises a range of 283 miles and officially does around 2.2 miles per kWh ( Mercedes-Benz )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Seriously competent off-road; feels like any other G-Class; luxurious interior

Seriously competent off-road; feels like any other G-Class; luxurious interior Cons: Poor efficiency and range; heavy at a whopping three tonnes

Poor efficiency and range; heavy at a whopping three tonnes Price range: From £154,810

From £154,810 Battery size: 116kWh

116kWh Maximum claimed range: 361 miles

361 miles Miles per kWh: 2.0-2.2 miles per kWh

2.0-2.2 miles per kWh Maximum charging rate: 200kW

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The G 580’s 116kWh battery promises a range of 283 miles and officially does around 2.2 miles per kWh. That’s one of the least efficient SUVs of this size, but not unexpected given this is a 3.2 tonne monster with the shape of a kitchen appliance. Mercedes has made a few concessions to aerodynamics with a new spoiler on the roof, a slightly raised bonnet and “air curtains” in the rear wheel arch flares, which more than anything help to reduce wind noise at speed.

The battery is housed in an armoured, torsion-resistant casing to prevent it being instantly obliterated on off-road adventures, and the resulting low centre of gravity gives the G 580 a Spider-Man-like climbing ability on steep ascents. 200kW DC rapid charging means a 10 to 80 per cent top-up will take around 30 minutes. Of course, finding suitable chargers in the G 580’s natural rural habitat will be a challenge.

Performance is impressively punchy and feels true to the G-Class’s reputation. Four individual electric motors combine to deliver 587hp and 1,164 Nm of instant torque, translating to a 0-62mph time of just 4.7 seconds, which feels even quicker thanks to the seamless electric thrust. Off-road, those four dedicated motors enable virtual difflock – essentially the G 580 uses intelligent torque vectoring to dynamically send power to each wheel, providing consistent traction and keeping the car moving steadily across shifting, soft and uneven terrain. Those motors also help with the G 580’s ridiculous party trick – the G-Turn – which spins the car 360-degrees on the spot.

Back on solid road however, the G 580 feels remarkably refined and composed for its build. Mercedes has done a fantastic job of making the all-electric G-Class handle like the ICE models. The coil spring suspension and adaptive dampers make light work of Scotland’s worst potholes and the steering feels quick and precise, though the sheer weight of the G 580 is soon felt on winding trails, where the ride can get uncomfortably bumpy. The cabin’s height and upright riding position offers a dominating view of your surroundings, though that boxy frame and letterbox windscreen often plonks the A-pillar in an inconvenient spot on long right-hand turns through Highland mountains.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Clamber upwards into the cabin and you’ll feel every penny of the G 580’s starting price, with high-quality materials and plush seats for driver and passengers. Treading mud into this interior feels like an arrestable offence. Our sold-out Edition One spec came fitted with a blue-tinted carbon-fibre trim and Nappa leather upholstery, and heated seats that gently inflate to hug your body around sharp bends. You also get your usual little G-Class touches, like a chunky grab bar to help your passenger safely find their way down and out of the cabin.

open image in gallery Mercedes’ MBUX system takes centre stage in the G 580, offering a wide array of features ( Mercedes-Benz )

It’s a little less spacious than you’d expect from the outside, but the tall cabin means there’s no shortage of headroom for even the tallest riders, while there’s plenty of room in the back for passengers, who get their own climate controls. Up front, heating and cooling is all managed with physical buttons, while the digital instrument cluster is adjusted with fiddly touch controls on the steering wheel.

The boot offers a decent 555 litres of space, expanding to 1,990 litres with the rear seats folded. The charging cable is optionally hidden in the rear wheel box, at the expense of having a spare wheel, obviously. There’s also no frunk to speak of. That space is reserved for the G 580’s EV tech, though the lack of front storage is unlikely to be a dealbreaker for anyone considering this car.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Mercedes’ MBUX system takes centre stage in the G 580, offering a wide array of features and impressive connectivity, including Apple CarPlay. The twin 12.3in displays of the digital instrument cluster are crisp, clear, uncluttered and responsive, although the touch-sensitive steering wheel controls take some getting used to – scrolling between displays requires a swipe of the thumb over haptic glass buttons. It’s also worth noting that there’s no head-up display here either, presumably owing to the steep angle of the windscreen.

Off-roaders get plenty of tech to play with, most impressively the "transparent bonnet" function which uses cameras to provide a virtual view under the front of the car. The view is handy for navigating rocks and other hazards when you’re deep in mud and forget which way your wheels are pointing.

A glut of off-road driving aids accessible through the instrument panel combine to allow the G 580 to effectively cruise control through mud, water and over rough terrain, sending power to each individual wheel as needed to keep the car crawling forwards with no pedal input from the driver. Convenience is hardly a top priority for drivers who like getting muddy, but it’s an impressive demonstration of the on-board tech all the same.

Prices and running costs

With a starting price of £154,810, the G 580 was never going to be a sensible proposition for the average driver. The decently sized battery gives the car a fairly unremarkable claimed range of 283 miles, but the efficiency of 2.0-2.2 miles per kWh means the G 580 is an unavoidably expensive toy to run over long distances.

To its credit, the all-electric G 580 positions itself as a serious and capable off-road vehicle first and foremost, so the compromise to range and efficiency was always on the cards.

open image in gallery With a starting price of £154,810, the G 580 was never going to be a sensible proposition for the average driver ( Mercedes-Benz )

Mercedes-Benz G 580 rivals

Mercedes-Benz G 580 FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The G 580’s 200kW DC charging capability allows for a 10-80 per cent charge in around 32 minutes. AC charging takes between 11 and 12 hours.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The G 580’s £154,810 price tag is substantial. While it's an impressive and capable EV both on the road and off it, the poor overall efficiency and hefty price make it a niche choice.

Does Mercedes-Benz replace batteries for free?

Mercedes-Benz offers an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty on its EV batteries.

The verdict: Mercedes-Benz G 580

Swapping a rumbling V8 for electric motors might seem sacrilegious, but the Mercedes-Benz G 580 proves electrification can enhance the G-Class experience rather than subtract from it, offering a familiar blend of capability and luxury. It’s authentically large and unwieldy, monstrously powerful and superbly competent off the road. Crank up the G-Roar noises and your passengers might not even notice the difference. Is it sensible? Absolutely not, but that’s the point.