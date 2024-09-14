Audi e-tron GT review: Sporty and sophisticated four-door electric GT

SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

The Audi e-tron GT is an achingly pretty car. Low-slung, muscular and refined, it is Audi’s alternative to the Porsche Taycan. The two share around 40 per cent of parts beneath the surface, but what you can see is all Audi, and all the better for it.

The Porsche has been updated for 2024, and we know an update for the Audi e-tron GT is on the way too. This will only further improve what is already a really impressive car. The four-door GT looks great, has a high-tech interior, and offers plenty of configurability. The only time its coupe profile may seem awkward is when getting in and out of this low-slung model.

The range is likely to improve with the revised Audi e-tron GT. The existing car offers up to 305 miles on a single charge, with speedy 270kW rapid charging capability. The new model will go even further, and probably charge even faster.

It’s the same for performance. The Audi e-tron GT quattro’s 530PS gives rapid acceleration, and the 646PS RS is even faster. Audi has also tailored the suspension to handle this with aplomb. Given all this, we can’t wait to find out what’s in store for that revised model, which is due very soon.

How we tested

The roads around Milton Keynes provided plenty of variety for me to enjoy the Audi e-tron GT. I drove it on boring motorways, busy town centre streets and surprisingly deserted rural roads, helping me discover the all-round abilities of Audi’s svelte EV GT.

Audi e-tron GT: From £87,500, Audi.co.uk

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

There are two Audi e-tron GT models available, the standard quattro version and the high-performance RS. Both have the same 83.7kW battery, giving a range of up to 305 miles in regular guise, or 295 miles in the RS.

The Audi e-tron GT has an impressive DC charging rate of 270kW. If you find a high-power charger, it can go from 5 to 80 per cent in just 23 minutes. What’s more, we expect the revised Audi e-tron GT will have an even faster maximum charging rate, cutting this time yet further.

With 530PS from two electric motors that drive all four wheels, the Audi e-tron GT quattro has plentiful performance. 0-62mph takes just 4.1 seconds. The RS is even more of a livewire, with 646PS giving 0-62mph in just 3.3 seconds.

The Audi e-tron GT is a really sophisticated car to drive. It is precise and incisive, and trades some of the Porsche Taycan’s supercar thrills for a more cultured experience. The suspension easily deals with all types of road conditions and, on the motorway, it feels low-slung, refined and effortless.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Audi e-tron GT has an exciting interior architecture. Audi calls it the ‘monoposto’ design, which angles the major controls and centre touchscreen towards the driver, creating a sporty and cocooning feel. Combine this with the low seating position, for an electric car that oozes GT car authenticity.

The Audi e-tron GT is beautifully trimmed inside. Audi always makes high-quality interiors, and its range-topping EV really is at the top of the tree. There’s plenty of customisation available too, from the leather-topped dashboard and door panels, to the array of tactile trims that run the full width of the dash.

It’s reasonably spacious in the back, helped by clever cutouts in the rear footwells for people to place their feet. The battery, which is mounted underneath, wraps around these ‘feet cubbies’. The trickiest part is getting in and out, due to the very low roofline that plunges rearwards.

The Audi e-tron GT has a 405-litre boot. This is just a little larger than a Volkswagen Golf hatchback, which might be surprising for such a big car (it measures five metres long). Boot practicality is also restricted by a small opening, although the shape itself is well-designed. What’s more, there’s a useful 85-litre front boot, or ‘frunk’, to store charging cables or small bags.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

With a high-tech image to live up to, the Audi e-tron GT doesn’t disappoint. Via its central touchscreen and configurable driver display, there are plenty of cool features to discover. The infotainment includes helpful navigation that makes route planning and finding charging stops a breeze. Great news for long-distance GT touring.

The infotainment screen isn’t the largest around, at 10.1 inches, but it is beautifully crisp and clear. This makes discovering its many functions much easier. The fact the screen is angled towards the driver means it’s easy to reach, too.

The standard stereo is fine, but Audi’s longstanding technical partnership with Bang & Olufsen makes upgrading to the 16-speaker, 710-watt premium B&O sound system a smart move. It features as part of the optional Tech Pack, and is standard on both Vorsprung and RS models.

The Tech Pack also includes 360-degree parking cameras and an extended ambient lighting package. Tech Pack Pro has adaptive air suspension, lavish front sports seats and piercing matrix LED laser headlights.

Prices and running costs

Prices for the revised Audi e-tron GT have yet to be announced. The outgoing car started from around £87,500, jumping to £112k for the indulgently-equipped Vorsprung variant, and then to around £120k for the cheapest high-performance RS model. Prices for the revised model should follow a similar pattern.

The Audi e-tron GT will be a surprisingly affordable GT car to run if you are able to charge regularly at home. You’d spend far more in petrol to power an ICE car with this sort of performance. Offsetting this will be GT-car insurance, plus the price of consumables such as tyres.

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Audi e-tron GT can charge at a fast 270W DC rate, taking it from 5 to 80 per cent charge in 23 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The Audi e-tron GT is reasonably accessible in entry-level form, but the RS is much pricier. However, many will think the performance boost is worth it.

Does Audi replace batteries for free?

All new Audi electric cars come with an eight-year, 100,000-mile battery warranty.

The verdict: Audi e-tron GT

There’s something extra cool about the Audi e-tron GT. Could it be the fact Tony Stark drove on in Avengers: Endgame? Is it the movie star styling that people can’t help but do a double take at? Or is it the fact this is simply a fabulous electric GT car to drive? I think it’s all three.