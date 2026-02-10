Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BYD has revealed a comprehensively updated version of the first car it launched in the UK, the Atto 3. The electric family SUV only arrived three years ago, but the new model features far more updates than the minor exterior changes suggest.

The new Atto 3 Evo gets more power, a longer range, faster charging and greater practicality than the previous car. These changes are designed to make it more upmarket and stretch BYD’s crowded lineup – while strengthening the model’s position in the increasingly competitive electric C-segment SUV class. The model lineup has been simplified and equipment levels boosted, too.

open image in gallery At last the new BYD Atto 3 Evo loses the words Build Your Dreams on the boot door ( BYD )

As the use of the Evo name suggests, the Atto 3 Evo has had a significant performance boost. In rear-wheel-drive Design form, the Evo uses a single electric motor producing 309bhp and 380Nm of torque. BYD claims a 0-62mph time of 5.5 seconds and a maximum driving range of up to 317 miles. The all-wheel-drive Excellence version adds a second motor on the front axle for four-wheel drive, lifting total output to 443bhp and 560Nm. That reduces the 0-62mph time to 3.9 seconds, while the maximum claimed range drops to 292 miles.

The updated Atto 3 sits on the latest evolution of BYD’s e-Platform 3.0 and both versions use the same larger 74.8kWh Blade Battery and benefit from an 800V electrical architecture that enables DC charging at up to 220kW. According to BYD, this allows a 10 to 80 per cent recharge in 25 minutes.

open image in gallery The BYD Atto 3 Evo interior features upgraded infotainment software and more equipment ( BYD )

Both Design and Excellence models offer a braked towing capacity of up to 1500kg and include Vehicle-to-Load capability, allowing external devices to be powered at up to 3kW. The Blade Battery uses lithium iron-phosphate chemistry and is integrated into the structure using cell-to-body construction, with the battery forming part of the vehicle’s chassis to improve rigidity and packaging.

Stella Li, executive Vvce president of BYD, said: “The Atto 3 Evo proves how big a step we can make as a brand in less than three years. We’ve distilled our EV innovations and our latest technologies into a package that has already proven popular with buyers across Europe. And the result is another standout offering in the class – powerful, efficient and packed with useful features. It’s not a car, it’s a BYD.”

Although the Atto 3 Evo retains the same exterior dimensions as before at 4455mm long, 1875mm wide and 1615mm tall, BYD says more efficient packaging has improved everyday usability. Subtle exterior revisions include new front and rear bumpers, redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels, slimmer side skirts and a revised rear spoiler. The best news for buyers is that BYD has wisely deleted the words ‘Build Your Dreams’ from the boot door, replacing it with more subtle BYD branding.

The wheelbase remains at 2720mm, but boot capacity has increased by 50 litres to 490 litres with the rear seats in place, expanding to 1360 litres when folded. A new 101-litre frunk has also been added under the bonnet, ideal for charging cables or small items.

Inside, the cabin layout has been revised to create a more open feel, with the gear selector relocated to the steering column. A new 8.8-inch digital driver display is fitted, while the centre of the dashboard is still dominated by a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen running BYD’s latest infotainment software. The system includes integrated Google services, including navigation, app access and voice control via an AI-enhanced assistant capable of understanding more complex spoken commands.

open image in gallery The BYD Atto 3 Evo is being pushed upmarket to create space in BYD's increasingly crowded model line-up ( BYD )

In keeping with the upmarket push, the specification has been expanded to include features more commonly found in larger or more expensive SUVs, such as a head-up display and heated rear seats. Wireless smartphone charging, ambient lighting and NFC access to the car using a phone or wearable device are also included.

Safety and driver-assistance systems are standard across the range, with seven airbags and a suite of electronic aids including adaptive cruise control, lane departure assist, blind-spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition and front and rear collision warning.

BYD says the ATTO 3 EVO is available to order now, with first customer deliveries expected in the spring. It will be sold with a six-year vehicle warranty and an eight-year or 155,350-mile battery warranty, with a guaranteed minimum state of health of 70 per cent.