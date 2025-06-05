Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The John Cooper name and his famous signature has adorned Minis for over six decades, but this is the first time that we’ve seen a properly fettled electric Mini John Cooper Works model.

As with the rest of the new Mini Cooper range, there are petrol and electric versions, but it’s the EV we’re focusing on in a world where electric hot hatchbacks seem to be taking off.

An electric Peugeot 208 GTi is coming soon and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has received huge acclaim, while Tesla Performance models do what the name suggests – they go very quickly indeed.

Mini hasn’t focused entirely on performance with the John Cooper Works Electric. A 0-62mph time of 5.9 seconds is fast by old-school hot hatch measures, but nothing special when it comes to EVs. In fact, the standard Mini Cooper Electric SE will do the same sprint in 6.7 seconds.

And therein lies the problem that John Cooper Works is facing – it just doesn’t offer that much more for the extra £5,550 (minimum) outlay.

There are a few fun bits, like the boost button on the steering wheel that ups the power to an impressive 255bhp, but the sense of performance for the JCW Electric over a Cooper SE just isn’t enough.

Tweaks to the suspension have made the car even more grippy, but have also made the ride rock hard. And while the optimised aerodynamics look great, you have the alternative option of adding the John Cooper Works pack to the Cooper SE for a Mini that’s not quite as aggressive looking but still very much looks the part.

If the job of the John Cooper Works Electric is to remind you how good the standard Minis are, then job done. You can swerve the JCW Electric and still be smiling loads in any other Mini.

How we tested

We spent a few hours enjoying the Mini John Cooper Works Electric around Cotswold lanes, testing the performance and handling, but also how easy it would be to live with. All our reviews include real-world assessments looking at everything from the tech to the space and practicality.

Mini John Cooper Works Electric: £35,455, Mini.co.uk

open image in gallery The Mini JCW Electric sticks with the 52kWh battery, but ekes a few extra miles out of it ( Mini John Cooper )

Independent rating: 6/10

Pros: It’s fast, fun and looks the part…

It’s fast, fun and looks the part… Cons: …but so are other electric Minis that cost much less

Mini John Cooper Works Electric specs

Price range: £35,455

£35,455 Battery size : 54.2kWh

: 54.2kWh Maximum claimed range : 251 miles

: 251 miles Miles per kWh : 4.4

: 4.4 Maximum charging rate: 95kW

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Mini has stuck with the 52kWh battery for the John Cooper Works Electric, which means a maximum claimed range of 250 miles – amazingly three miles more than a Cooper SE with the same battery, but less power.

Fast charging is at the same speed as the Cooper SE at an unremarkable 95kW, meaning a 10 to 80 per cent charge would take around half an hour.

You’ll need to flick the boost button on the steering wheel to get the fastest 0-62mph time, which at 5.9 seconds is far from remarkable these days. With grippy tyres on standard 18in wheels and beefed-up suspension, the traditional go-kart feeling is ever-present, more so than on the Cooper SE. That’s a blessing and a curse, upping the fun factor but dragging down ride quality. Put simply, it’s too firm to be comfortable.

There’s no extra excitement from the noise the John Cooper Works Electric makes either. The standard synthesised noises – there are 39 so-called ‘earscapes’ in the car – are the same as before. They’re great fun, especially in go-kart mode, which is entered via a rocker switch on the dash and a ‘woo-hoo’ sound effect. But there are no extra whooshes, pops or bangs to be heard in the JCW over the standard Coopers.

The styling is beefed-up, though, with new spoilers at the front, sides and rear, with plenty of gloss black and John Cooper Works logos, plus splashes of red dotted around including on the brake callipers.

open image in gallery As always, the star of the Mini’s tech is the 9.45in circular OLED centrepiece ( Mini John Cooper )

Interior, practicality and boot space

The cabin has had a John Cooper Works makeover, too, with the black and red theme going across the knitted surface on the dashboard and on the synthetic leather seats. At night you’ll notice the ambient lighting on the headlining, too.

Otherwise, it’s standard Mini fare, which means excellent BMW build quality and more space than you might imagine. The Cooper is strictly three-doors these days, the five-door Aceman is there with the same batteries and motors for a very similar driving experience. It also gets a new John Cooper Works Aceman model.

Access to the rear seats is okay through the long front doors, and the small 210 litre boot falls into the ‘just big enough to be useful’ category.

Mini has thought hard about little practicalities. There’s a long tray with useful dividers that sits between the front seats, plus usefully large door bins in the front doors.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The star of the latest Mini range’s tech is the 9.45in circular OLED screen that sits – as it always has in a Mini – in the centre of the dash. It’s a lovely screen that’s as responsive as it is crisp, and the interface is usable with ‘hey Mini’ voice control, too.

Beneath the screen are rockers and buttons to control starting the car, selecting one of seven driver modes (Vivid, Core, Green, Timeless, Balance, Go Kart and Personal) and for gear selection. Everything else is on the touchscreen, although there are also steering-wheel mounted controls and a programmable fast button.

There are a couple of pricey option packs, although they do pile on the kit nicely, that you’ll have to plunder to get some of the best tech. That includes the head-up display and the digital key, which converts your smartphone into a car key. Standard are wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – although they only display in a square in the screen, not across the whole circle – and there’s wireless phone charging, too.

A Harman Kardon audio system provides decent sounds, while clever and usable self-parking sits alongside a host of other driver assistance features.

open image in gallery Efficiency is decent despite the sporty tuning, with a claimed 4.4 miles per kWh ( Mini John Cooper Works )

Prices and running costs

The good news is that the Mini John Cooper Works Electric is efficient to keep running with a decent claim of 4.4 miles per kWh.

The bad news is that unless you really want the most focused electric Mini to drive, we wouldn’t pay the £5,550 extra over the already fun-to-drive Cooper SE. As with any Mini, the list price is only the starting price – in this case £35,455. Add in some of the options packs, stripes and different trims and you’ll soon end up at the £40,000 mark.

The Mini’s quality and fun make it worth considering, but we’d stick with a lesser Mini that’s just as much fun and save a bit of cash.

Mini John Cooper Works Electric rivals

Abarth 500e – A similarly characterful and compact electric hot hatch experience

– A similarly characterful and compact electric hot hatch experience Alpine A290 – A more performance-focused EV hot hatch from a dedicated sports car brand

– A more performance-focused EV hot hatch from a dedicated sports car brand Smart #1 Brabus – More SUV-like practicality in a quirky package

FAQs

What should I consider before buying one?

Consider if the modest performance gain and firmer ride over the standard Mini Cooper SE justify the significant extra cost, and be mindful that the most desirable tech comes in pricey option packs.

How long does it take to charge?

Fast charging matches the Cooper SE's 95kW, taking about half an hour to go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The starting price for a Mini is £35,455. Including options packs, stripes, and different trims can increase the cost to approximately £40,000.

What’s the battery and main warranty like?

There’s a standard three-year warranty, plus eight years’ cover for the battery

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: Mini John Cooper Works Electric

The biggest problem with the John Cooper Works Electric is that every other Mini is just as fun to drive. The extra cash the JCW Electric costs gets you a bit more performance and a bit more focus, but the performance and driving benefits just aren’t enough, while the ride is even stiffer than before. I’d stick with a standard electric Cooper SE with a few JCW extras added on.