Honda CR-V review: Sensible, reliable, but pricey

The Honda CR-V is a familiar sight on roads all around the world. Easily the Japanese firm’s best-selling new car, it has been around in various guises for three decades and counting. This sixth generation model was introduced in 2023 and is available in plug-in hybrid guise (the e:PHEV) alongside the regular e:HEV hybrid petrol version. The diesel CR-V has long since disappeared.

With a decent 17.7kWh battery, it has a theoretical EV range of 50 miles. Although you’re unlikely to see this in everyday driving, it still delivers a decent amount of all-electric miles. A 2.0-litre engine then takes over, and it’s all driven through a clever dual electric motor e-CVT automatic gearbox.

It is worth noting that if you want a four-wheel drive Honda CR-V, the plug-in hybrid isn’t for you. While the regular model has AWD, the plug-in hybrid version is front-wheel drive only.

Dependability has always been a core Honda trait. Reliability goes without saying, with the CR-V having a great reputation in this regard. But it’s also a safe, assured car to live with, offering easy-going handling and excellent practicality. It’s easy to see why the Honda CR-V is popular around the world.

How I tested

I travelled to Malmsbury to spend a day with Honda’s product team, who took me though the details of the latest plug-in hybrid CR-V, before sending me out on a varied route taking in all manner of roads.

Honda CR-V: From £49,930, Honda.co.uk

Pros: Superb Honda quality, decent EV range, extremely practical

Superb Honda quality, decent EV range, extremely practical Cons: Expensive, no DC rapid charging, wired Android Auto

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Honda CR-V e:PHEV has a clever combination of petrol engine and electric motor. It’s the electric motor that drives the wheels, even when the battery is discharged and the engine is running. This means it always feels smooth and linear, with the glide-along feel of a full electric car.

There is a useful ‘click’ mechanism on the accelerator pedal, which gives feedback when you reach the limit of electric-only acceleration. Pressing it further will see the engine kick in to assist – or you can lift off and keep it running in EV mode. Honda says 50 miles of EV range; in reality, it will probably be around 30-35.

Performance is reasonable, with 0-62mph in 9.4 seconds. It never feels truly thrilling, but it has plenty in reserve, even if the engine can sound a bit noisy when you’re really pressing on. Incidentally, the 2.0-litre motor uses the fuel-saving Atkinson cycle, a clever and more efficient type of combustion.

The Honda CR-V e:PHEV rides well because it has high-tech adaptive dampers as standard. These are constantly adjustable and optimise their settings to the road surface. They also firm up if you choose ‘sport’ mode, so the body will lean less around corners. It’s not quite a Honda Civic Type R hot hatch, but it is still fun.

Those who like to tow with their Honda CR-V will be pleased; the e:PHEV has, at 1,500kg, a towing limit twice that of the regular e:HEV.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Honda CR-V feels suitably premium inside. Honda build quality is excellent, and the finish of the materials has taken a useful step forward. I like the clean, interesting design, with features such as a full width ventilation panel boasting air vents picked out in a classy aluminium finish. The round steering wheel feels quite sporty as well.

It has a spacious feel as well, as you’d hope from an SUV that measures 4.7 metres long. It’s airy inside, with a high seating position, and the driving position is perfect.

This sense of space continues into the rear. The Honda CR-V also has a useful sliding rear seat. It has a 190mm range, adding extra flexibility to the interior. The rear seat backs also recline, helping people take a snooze on long trips. They’re even heated as well.

Pleasingly, Honda sticks with good old fashioned physical climate controls, including posh chrome-ringed rotary switches for the dual-zone climate control. There are clearly-marked buttons for the heated and ventilated front seats that are standard in Advance trim.

Thanks to clever packaging, the Honda CR-V e:PHEV actually has a boot that’s 72 litres larger than the regular e:HEV. It has 617 litres of space with the rear seat up, and a commodious 1,710 litres with them folded. The ability to slide the rear seats opens up more seats-up space if you set it into its foremost position. Oh, and a power tailgate is standard as well.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Honda CR-V features a 10.2in driver display and a 9in touchscreen infotainment system. The latter is particularly crisp and logical, with clearly laid out menus, but it’s also perhaps looking a bit small compared to some of the other systems on the market today. It has wireless Apple CarPlay, but you need a cable for Android Auto.

Because the Honda CR-V e:PHEV is offered in top-spec Advance Tech grade, it has plenty of technology as standard. It includes a reassuringly comprehensive suite of safety assist gadgetry as part of the Honda Sensing 360 pack. I also like the smartphone key, which lets you unlock and drive simply through carrying your mobile. You can share a ‘digital key’ with others, too.

The handy ‘camera’ button Honda has installed on the end of the wiper stalk is neat. Press it, and the parking cameras are called up. It will be very useful in supermarket car parks (or, as I discovered, when squeezing down tight country roads).

A 12-speaker Bose premium sound system is standard. The setup includes a central speaker in the dashboard. Sound quality is as good as you’d expect from the American brand. There’s a wireless smartphone charger, a 12v sockets and dual USB sockets too.

Prices and running costs

As mentioned, the Honda CR-V e:PHEV has a high entry price of nearly £50,000. Plug-in hybrid Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid prices, for comparison, start from just under £43,000. Honda does point to the range-topping trim’s comprehensive standard specification, but it’s still quite a jump. At least retained values appear reassuringly strong.

The Honda CR-V e:PHEV offers the added potential to run more regularly in pure electric mode, too. You only have a limited range with the e:HEV alternative – and if you can regularly charge overnight, much of your daily driving could be under electric power.

Honda’s standard three-year warranty seems a bit mean, given the superb reliability of its cars, but you can buy extended warranties at dealers. You can also purchase service packs, giving five years of servicing for a one-off up-front sum.

Honda CR-V rivals

Volkswagen Tiguan

Toyota RAV4

Mazda CX-60

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Honda CR-V will take 2.5 hours to charge via its 6.8kW onboard charger. It doesn’t have DC rapid charging.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

The Honda CR-V plug-in hybrid range opens at just under £50,000. That’s a lot of money to pay for a non-premium machine, although it is also an able all-rounder with few major flaws.

Does Honda replace batteries for free?

The Honda CR-V’s plug-in hybrid battery has an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

The verdict

The Honda CR-V is in the top five best-selling cars in the world. Honda knows what works, and it shows with this practical and thoroughly well-developed version that now boasts the added draw of plug-in hybrid power. It isn’t half expensive, though.