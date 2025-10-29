What happens if your electric car breaks down? The AA has the answer

The UK’s largest breakdown provider, the AA, has introduced a bespoke service designed specifically for the electric vehicle era. The dedicated breakdown policy includes coverage for battery-electric and hybrid cars, with no extra premium required.

Touting itself as “Electric Car Breakdown Cover – with electric vehicles and hybrids covered as standard”, the AA emphasises that this is not just a re-badged version of ordinary breakdown cover, but one tailored to the distinct engineering demands of EVs.

Key to the service is that AA patrols are now “High Voltage Awareness” trained, meaning the technicians who arrive on the scene are qualified to handle electric-vehicle systems safely. The policy also provides for towing to either a local garage or a charging point if required.

According to the AA, its customers will receive 24/7 support and unlimited callouts for breakdowns more than a quarter of a mile from home.

The standard AA roadside assistance cover offers patrol attendance for breakdowns more than ¼ mile from home, which applies to EVs, hybrids and plug-in hybrids alike. If the patrol can’t fix the issue at the roadside, the vehicle will be recovered to a local garage, or if battery-related, to the nearest charging point.

Standard AA policy customisation options, such as at home (which covers breakdowns within ¼ mile of your home), national recovery (which will take the vehicle and passengers to any UK destination) and onward travel (providing alternative transport or overnight accommodation) are also available on the EV cover.

The AA has also confirmed that no extra premium is charged for driving an electric or hybrid vehicle under this breakdown cover, saying, “Our breakdown cover includes electric and hybrid vehicles, not just petrol and diesel ones. That means you don’t need a different policy if you drive an electric car.”

Using the AA app is apparently the quickest way to report a breakdown – at less than three-and-a-half minutes, it’s twice as fast as a phone call. The app will automatically pinpoint your destination to the AA and allow you to live-track the patrol to your position.

With electric vehicles now moving into the mainstream in the UK, with sales up nearly 30 per cent so far this year, the launch comes at a timely moment. Unlike fossil-fuel vehicles, where breakdowns often stem from engine, gearbox or fuel issues, EV drivers are more likely to face a flat battery, a faulty battery-management system or simply the vehicle running out of charge.

The AA highlights this distinction: “Electric vehicles breakdown causes are usually related to the battery. Whether it’s a sudden loss of charge or problems with the battery management system, these issues can leave you stuck without the right support.”

While many drivers switching to EVs will already have breakdown cover, the AA’s move ensures that the specific risks associated with high-voltage systems, rapid-charging infrastructure and the potential for battery-related immobilisation are explicitly addressed to provide added peace of mind for electric car buyers.