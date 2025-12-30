Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Here in the UK, there is a choice of 7 Series models that are fully electrified or feature plug-in hybrid technology. Additionally, customers can choose between two PHEV models called Excellence and M Sport – here, I’m reviewing the latter.

With limousine-sized dimensions, plus lounge-like luxury and comfort, the BMW 750e is a true statement of intent from the German marque. It stretches almost 5.4 metres in length, so is certainly hard to ignore, but that means bundles of space inside, plus room for suitcases galore in the boot.

Beneath the bonnet is a six-cylinder, 3.0-litre petrol engine that works in tandem with two electric motors and a 17.6kWh battery to deliver super-fast acceleration, and a decent EV-only range of 48 miles. That’s enough to cover most commutes and, for the professional chauffeur, airport pick-ups without drinking a drop of petrol.

However, it’s the remarkable refinement levels that really stand out. Yes, there’s all manner of technical wizardry to explore, but this car seems to actually glide along – even on the UK’s pothole-ridden surfaces.

We can’t ignore the design, which is certainly a statement in itself. Highlights include a huge, oversized kidney grille with larger-than-life proportions (it has grown by 13 cm on the previous 7 Series) and ultra-slim light clusters.

How we tested

We tested the BMW 7 Series on a mix of roads and it delivered on all counts. It’s blisteringly quick, but unbelievably comfortable. You will, however, need a lorry-sized parking space, and an equally large bank balance.

BMW 7 Series: From £105,710, bmw.co.uk

open image in gallery This car seems to actually glide along – even on the UK’s pothole-ridden surfaces ( BMW )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Performance and handling, technology, comfort and refinement, ease of driving

Performance and handling, technology, comfort and refinement, ease of driving Cons: Price, styling divides opinion, some over-complicated features

BMW 7 Series Specs

Price range: £105,710 to £110,210 (PHEV models)

£105,710 to £110,210 (PHEV models) Battery size: 17.6kWh

17.6kWh Maximum EV range: 48 miles

48 miles Engine: 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol

3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol Claimed battery & engine range: tbc

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Powering the BMW 7 Series xDrive M Sport is 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine with a 17.6kWh battery pack that is positioned low into the body, improving balance and lowering the centre of gravity. This in turn makes the performance and handling more confident than you’d expect for a car of this size, especially through winding country roads.

With 490hp and 700Nm of torque, the 0-62mph sprint time of 4.8 seconds is ridiculously fast for a limousine-styled saloon weighing in at almost 2.5 tonnes. The top speed Is limited to 155mph and the vehicle can be driven in EV-only mode at speeds up to 87mph, although doing so will have a detrimental impact on the 48 miles of EV range.

Officially, the combined fuel efficiency figure is set at 235.4 to 282.5mpg, but like all plug-in hybrids, these numbers don’t mean a great deal. And BMW would be the first to admit the only way owners will see anything close to that figure is if the car’s EV range is used to the full and the battery topped up regularly. That said, if you can charge fully at home each night, and drive just a few dozen miles a day, your fuel bills will fall significantly compared to an equivalent non-hybrid.

When it comes to performance, this 7 Series is seriously quick, but remains controlled. It almost instantly reaches motorway cruising speeds as it fires through the eight-speed automatic transmission, and will sit there for hours on end eating up the miles. Quite surprising though, is its agility on twisting A roads with perfectly weighted steering and bundles of grip through tight corners. There are drive modes to alter the handling as well as the ambience within the car, and these are called Personal, Sport, Efficient, Expressive, Relax, Digital Art and Silent.

For added fun, there are steering wheel paddles and an irresistible ‘BOOST’ button located on the steering wheel. Press this and you get the full beans for 10 seconds.

The highly effective suspension set-up smooths out all but the most severe bumps and dips, and top marks go to the BMW engineers for developing such effective insulation, with barely a sound filtering into the cabin. It’s also worth mentioning xDrive, the name of BMW’s accomplished all-wheel drive system, meaning this car is ready to tackle any of Mother Nature’s mood swings.

Charging the 17.6kWh battery via a 7.4kW wallbox-style charger takes three hours, or two hours if using an 11kW port – but your home needs three-phase wiring and a suitable charger for that.

open image in gallery There’s ample boot space for large suitcases or a good few sets of golf clubs ( BMW )

Interior, practicality and boot space

If personalisation is your thing, then the BMW 7 Series offers it in spades. You can customise the screens and readouts and alter the general cabin ambience through mood lighting. The seats are powered and can be ventilated, heated, and even offer a massage function. The steering wheel is also power adjustable and can be warmed against those winter chills.

Luxurious touches are apparent at every turn with soft-close doors, a panoramic glass sunroof, plus a touch screen in the rear armrest for back seat passengers to adjust the climate, control music and activate their heated seats.

Space will never be an issue, with bundles of room both up front and in the back for two adults to sink into the luxuriously quilted leather seats. Add a third rear occupant in the rear and it’s still roomy enough, but the person relegated to the middle seat will need to straddle a transmission hump in the floor.

The boot is accessed via a powered lid and, while it stretches far into the car, it’s quite shallow, since the hybrid hardware lives underneath. But with a capacity of 525 litres, that’s ample room for large suitcases or several sets of golf clubs. On the downside, after parking beneath a large tree that shed its leaves overnight, many dropped straight into the boot when I opened it the next morning. Not ideal.

Additionally, the car boasts plenty of storage areas throughout the cabin, including a glovebox, central cubby, door bins, front and rear cup holders, seat back pockets and a wireless charging pad for your phone.

open image in gallery Take a minute to explore the generous levels of tech that surrounds you ( BMW )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Take your seat behind the flat-bottomed, leather-wrapped, multi-function steering wheel and then you need to take a minute to explore the generous levels of tech that surround you. The main focal points are the touchscreen and driver display that merge seamlessly behind a single curved glass panel. While physical controls and switches are fairly limited, there’s still BMW’s trusty iDrive dial, which makes it simple to navigate around the many on-board features with a few turns and presses.

It's quick and easy to connect a smartphone via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, while alternatively the car’s in-built navigation system works well too. Features on offer include a 36-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, four-zone climate control, Bluetooth, DAB radio and lots more besides.

The head-up display is a welcome feature for keeping your eyes on the road, while the BMW Parking Assistant Pro function can assist when squeezing into parking spaces. The car can even be moved forwards or backwards remotely from the key fob, which is helpful if you need to enter or exit a narrow garage – or if someone parks too close in the supermarket car park.

open image in gallery Luxurious touches are apparent at every turn in this car ( BMW )

Prices and running costs

The latest BMW 7 Series is available in pure EV guise or with plug-in hybrid technology. The latter is sold in two trim levels: Excellence, costing from £105,710, or M Sport, as tested, with a £110,210 price-tag. However, as is the way with premium car makers, owners can fully personalise the vehicle via a raft of pricey optional extras.

Our test car included £20,785 worth of optional kit, such as active steering, uprated suspension and powered automatic doors, along with BMW’s Technology Plus, Front Comfort, M Sport Pro, and a Sky Lounge packs. With all the extras factored in, we had a car costing in excess of £130,000 – that’s a lot more than my first house!

Certainly not cheap then, but it could be the ideal vehicle for anyone running a high-end limousine business with the low 26g/km carbon emissions figure resulting in an attractive Benefit in Kind rating of nine per cent. The road tax bill for year one will be £110, increasing to £195 after 12 months, but as the car costs in excess of £40k, owners will need to find an extra £425 from years two to six to cover the government’s Expensive Car Supplement charge.

As we have mentioned, the official fuel efficiency figure in excess of 235mpg would be impossible to match without constantly charging the battery and fully maximising the 48 miles of EV-only range. Realistically, expect to see mid-30s. Finally, the car, as tested, sits in insurance group 50 which will also be expensive.

open image in gallery It’s not cheap, but it could be the ideal vehicle for anyone running a high-end limousine business ( BMW )

BMW 750e xDrive M Sport rivals

Range Rover

Mercedes S Class

Audi A8

Porsche Panamera

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The 17.6kWh battery can be fully charged in about two hours if using an 11kW charger, or three hours if plugged into a a more common 7kW wallbox.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

We could go on and on about the cost of the BMW 7 Series. But, it is the company’s flagship model and offers limousine-like comfort while delivering on the performance front too. The test car started at £110,210, but those add-ons really do stack up before long.

Does BMW replace batteries for free?

BMW offers a standard three-year, unlimited mileage warranty, with the battery covered for up to six years or 60,000 miles – whichever comes first.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict

BMW’s flagship saloon really raises the bar in the executive limousine sector. Its bold design may divide opinion, but the performance, handling and exceptional refinement are impossible to ignore.