Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback review: A high-end, range-topping electric SUV

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback is a head-turning EV. Audi’s range-topping electric SUV is the sleeker sister car to the regular Audi Q8 e-tron, swapping its more conventional rear end for a coupe-like design, giving it a striking appearance.

It feels suitably high-end inside too, where the usual Audi vault-like solidity is blended with a sophisticated digital control system. You can even get digital door mirrors, although your money is probably better spend elsewhere. Pleasingly, while it has that swoopier upper body design, rear passenger space is still ample.

The Audi Q8 e-tron offers a choice of two massive batteries, but the range isn’t quite as generous as you’d think. That’s because it doesn’t have the efficiency of the latest EVs. It’s like fitting a massive fuel tank to a less economical petrol car, to hide its inefficiency. This means you will spend more overall charging it up, but at least you can now go further in between.

The drive remains really impressive too, with the silent-running Audi offering loads of plush comfort and precision, thanks to its standard air suspension. It’s not the freshest posh EV you can buy, but it’s still a nice one to drive and be driven in.

How we tested

I covered around 200 miles in the Q8 e-tron Sportback in some of the fanciest parts of the Cotswolds, where its premium appearance and enviable badge fitted right in. Its sophisticated dynamics were fun on twisty roads, too.

Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback: From £74,010, Audi.co.uk

The Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback comes in 95kWh and 114kWh battery capacities ( Audi AG )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Sleek looks, premium cabin, sophisticated to drive

Sleek looks, premium cabin, sophisticated to drive Cons: Expensive, poor efficiency, beaten by rivals for range

Expensive, poor efficiency, beaten by rivals for range Price range: £74,010 to £117,715

£74,010 to £117,715 Battery size: 95kWh or 114kWh

95kWh or 114kWh Maximum claimed range: 343 miles

343 miles Miles per kWh: 2.66-2.93

2.66-2.93 Maximum charging rate: 150-170kW

150-170kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £2.35

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback offers a choice of two batteries, both of which are larger than the previous Audi e-tron. The core choice has a total capacity of 95kWh, while the extended range battery has a total capacity of 114kWh. Note, the usable capacity of both batteries will be less than these quoted figures.

Range depends on which trim you choose. Posher trims have larger wheels which eat away at the range. An entry-level 95kWh Q8 e-tron Sportback has a range of 292 miles, with the 50 Quattro drivetrain giving 0-62mph in 6.0 seconds. It can use DC rapid chargers at a speed of up to 150kW, to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 28 minutes.

The alternative 114kWh battery, with the more powerful 55 Quattro setup, has a 343-mile range and 0-62mph in 5.6 seconds It has a slightly faster DC rapid charge speed of 170kW. This means that although the battery is bigger, it still charges from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 31 minutes.

You can also get a wild SQ8 Quattro 114kWh, with loads of power and 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds, but the range drops again to just 269 miles. As it also costs from over £100k, it wouldn’t be our choice. The regular Audi Q8 Sportback drives perfectly nicely, with a smooth ride from its adaptive air suspension, and plenty of accurate confidence through the bends.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback has a typically Teutonic feel inside, with lots of dark surfaces highlighted with bright metal trim. Build quality is exceptional, and it really feels made to last. The glossy-looking centre console comes to life when you turn it on, with dual touchscreen displays. There’s also ambient lighting built into much of the interior, so it feels welcoming at night.

Being a large SUV, the driving position is commanding, and the seat has a huge range of adjustment, helping you get comfortable. On sportier trims, the seats are firm and hip-hugging, so they’ll be good for long distances behind the wheel. Special mention also for the huge gearshifter, which doubles up as a hand rest – it’s over the top, but a nice added extra.

The Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback may well have a coupe-like rear profile, but it still has plenty of space inside for five. The plentiful legroom and rear seat comfort of the regular models is still there, meaning the only trade is a little less headroom. Because of the reprofiled rear, the boot is actually larger than the regular Q8 e-tron, at 660 litres, and the huge rear hatch makes loading it easy.

The Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback has plenty of space for a family of five ( Audi )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The sophisticated look to the Audi Q8 e-tron’s interior is matched by the technology built in, with a particularly futuristic centre console. The upper 10.1-inch and lower 8.6-inch screens replace virtually all the buttons inside, but using them isn’t as intimidating as it sounds, because they are logical and responsive. You even get haptic feedback, so they ‘click’ when you press them. There’s an additional widescreen display for the driver, that puts the sat nav centre stage for them.

Even the regular stereo performs well, thanks to the Q8 e-tron Sportback’s refinement, but the Bang & Olufsen 3D premium alternative will blow you away. It offers brilliant richness and clarity, particularly at higher speeds, when some other systems can seem washed out.

However, one piece of technology you can safely do without is the Audi Q8 e-tron’s digital door mirrors. These replace the regular door mirrors and, because they’re far smaller, make it slipperier through the air, which slightly improves range. But this feels first-generation technology and using them is far from intuitive – we’d rather spend the money on the B&O stereo instead.

Prices and running costs

Being a range-topping mode the Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback has prices that reflect this. It starts from just over £74,000, which is around £2,500 more than the regular Audi Q8 e-tron. Audi does help soften the blow with finance offers, including some eye-watering deposit contributions if you choose a PCP scheme.

Although the range is broadly comparable, running costs will be higher than some of its rivals. That’s because the Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback is less efficient, meaning it uses more electricity to cover a set distance. However, if you charge at home, this will be less of an issue, as it’s still cheaper to run than a petrol-powered Audi Q8.

All Q8 e-tron Sportback customers can sign up for the Audi Charging Service. This gives access to one of the largest public charging networks across Europe, and also gives lower prices through a choice of three tariffs, called Basic, Plus and Pro. High-mileage drivers could see significant savings with the Pro level.

Insurance will be expensive, as almost every model falls into the top group 50 rating. However, as this is a well-proven model by now, reliability should be robust.

The Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback’s upper 10.1-inch and lower 8.6-inch screens replace virtually all the buttons inside ( Audi )

Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback rivals

BMW iX

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Tesla Model X

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

A 170kW maximum charging rate means a 10-80 per cent top-up in around half an hour, or around 90 minutes at 50kW. A full charge on a home 7kW wall box is 18 hours.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

The Q8 definitely looks better value at the £71,000 lower end than the £92,000 maximum, though you’ll need to find £10,000 for the bigger battery – some rivals are better value.

Does Audi replace batteries for free?

Like many rivals, Audi offers an eight year or 100,000-mile warranty on its batteries, which covers failures but also any drop in capacity below 70 per cent during that time.

The verdict: Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

I found the digital side mirrors fitted to our car maddening, and the Q8 e-tron Sportback isn’t as entertaining to drive or as novel inside as some rivals, but it’s still easy to appreciate as an all-round package, thanks to the usual Audi qualities of a smart cabin and great refinement. Its size and weight really hits efficiency though – 240 real-world miles on more than 100kWh of battery capacity is a long way off the best.