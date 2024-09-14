SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is a large SUV that really leans into its luxury status. It has a refined design, with its size ensuring plenty of presence, and the interior doesn’t disappoint either. It is commanding to sit in, the layout is plush and there’s first-class space on board for five people.

The technology is impressive, with even the standard model having a top-notch infotainment system. The optional Hyperscreen layout is even more striking, if expensive. Indeed, that’s a grumble you can place at the EQE SUV itself – luxury car pricing applies here, too.

But the driving experience certainly delivers, and more. It rides extra-smoothly, and refinement is superb, even at speed. Owners can press on in confidence too, both due to the ample power output, and extra-long range of up to 376 miles. The aero design means it’s even pretty efficient, helping eek out more miles for every unit of electricity. The name may be awkward, but if you can afford it, there’s little to grumble about with the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.

How we tested

I was one of the first in the world to drive the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, in delightful and sun-soaked Pasadena in California. I took it through the busy streets of the old city, then broke free of city limits to enjoy it on the fantastic Angeles Crest Highway, before cruising back at high speed on the Interstate for a comprehensive all-round test.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: From £75,495, Mercedes-benz.co.uk

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

All Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV share a similar battery. In the entry-level EQE 350+, it has a 91kWh capacity, which gives a really impressive range of 376 miles. For a large, luxurious SUV, this is excellent. It has a 292PS electric motor and serves up 0-62mph performance in 6.9 seconds.

There’s an alternative Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 4Matic, which has all-wheel drive. It has the same power output, and the extra traction when pulling quickly away gives 0-62mph performance in 6.6 seconds. However, the battery does shrink slightly, to 89kWh, meaning the range drops to 339 miles.

At the top of the regular range is the Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic. Its 362PS output gives 0-62mph performance in just 5.0 seconds. The battery is restored to the 91kWh unit, meaning it has a range of 362 miles. Then there’s the elite Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+, with a wild 617PS for 0-62mph in a scant 3.7 seconds, although the range falls to 280 miles as a result.

All Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV come with standard air suspension, called Airmatic. This gives it a really cushioned and absorbent ride quality, as in a sense you’re ‘floating on air’. It has automatic self-levelling too, so will remain on an even keel no matter how many people are on board. It can be raised for rough roads, and automatically lowers at speed, to improve aerodynamics.

The flip-side is that the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is softer through corners than its arch-rival, the BMW iX. You sense its weight when pressing on, and it’s not really what you’d call dynamic. The brakes are a bit sensitive too. For many, though, the sheer comfort will compensate.

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV comes with a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system or the optional Hyperscreen ( Mercedes-Benz )

Interior, practicality and boot space

Occupants sit high within the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV. Indeed, because the dashboard is so tall, many will find they’ll have to raise the seat height (via electric controls on the door panel) to get a clear view over it. This certainly gives a commanding feel behind the wheel, helped by the standard sports seats in AMG Line trim.

The dashboard is also beautifully designed. Higher-spec models come with a trio of screens spanning the full width, but even the entry-level model has an extra-large central display and colourful driver display. A beautiful nappa leather steering wheel is lovely to hold, and luxury touches extend to illuminated door sill plates.

Space in the rear of the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is excellent. The commanding seating position carries through to the rear as well, making it a very luxurious place to be. Rich leather is standard and if you pick the AMG Line Night Edition Premium, you also get a panoramic glass roof.

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV has a well-sized 520-litre boot. It’s easy to access, and a power tailgate is standard. Folding the rear seats extends the space to 1,675 litres.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV uses the MBUX infotainment platform. In the standard AMG Line Edition, it features a portrait-style 12.3-inch central touchscreen, that is fully connected and offers a comprehensive array of functionality. There’s even an app store, where you can buy extra features and services, plus both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless charging is standard too.

The optional Hyperscreen package is even more impressive. The central display grows to 17.7 inches, and there’s an additional 12.3-inch display for the front passenger, all mounted beneath a seamless glass panel. The screens include futuristic haptic feedback, a fingerprint scanner, and they all combine to create a really eye-catching array – albeit an expensive one, at £5,000.

Move up to the AMG Line Night Edition Plus, and Mercedes-Benz adds a digital TV tuner, clever augmented reality sat nav and a more advanced adaptive cruise control functionality. The standard stereo is also upgraded to a fancy Burmester sound system, with 3D surround sound and almost concert hall clarity. Top spec models have an integrated dashcam as well.

Prices and running costs

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV prices start from a heady £75,495. The next model grade up, the AMG Line Night Edition, is an extra £7,000, and prices go all the way up to £124,995 for the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+. All core UK models do come in desirable AMG Line spec, which brings visual flourishes such as large alloy wheels and sportier interiors.

For a large posh SUV, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is actually pretty efficient, travelling for 3.4 miles for every kWh of battery power. Mercedes-Benz also throws in six years’ free servicing. It is expensive to insure though, with every model falling into the most expensive group 50 insurance rating.

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is available with a range of battery and motor options, including the high-performance Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+ ( Mercedes-Benz )

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV will charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 32 minutes, at a rate of 170kW.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV prices are decidedly premium-level, starting from a hefty £75,495. However, given the impressive 376-mile range, some will feel it’s worth it, given what a luxurious car it also is.

Does Mercedes-Benz replace batteries for free?*

Mercedes-Benz has a very generous battery warranty, that lasts for 155,000 miles, or 10 years from the date registration.

The verdict: Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is a very upmarket luxury electric SUV, with prices to match. It really does deliver an elite experience, though, with a very special interior and smooth ride. The range is impressive for a large SUV, too.