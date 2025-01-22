Trump presidency sparks concerns over future of diversity culture at UK firms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Concerns are growing over the future of diversity and inclusion culture at UK companies after Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president.

Since being sworn in on Monday, Mr Trump has signed a flurry of executive orders to dismantle his predecessor Joe Biden’s legacy, including dialling back transgender protections and ending federal government diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes.

More widely, Mr Trump’s election victory has accelerated corporate America’s return to more conservative stances, with executives axing DEI departments, watering down language that could be seen as “woke” and pulling out of climate groups.

In the UK, companies must comply with the country’s equality laws while the Labour Government plans to strengthen DEI protections, including introducing mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting.

Any shift to dial back diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at a US level could have a significant negative cultural impact on businesses large and small across the world - undoubtedly having a knock-on impact in the UK Michelle Ovens, Small Business Britain

US firms winding down their dedicated DEI initiatives and teams – such as Meta, Amazon and McDonald’s – also say they are maintaining their general commitment to inclusivity, and it remains unclear exactly how these changes will affect their UK operations.

But British business groups and experts say the culture shift in the US could cascade into offices across the Atlantic.

Recent research from headhunter Spencer Stuart found that efforts to diversify UK boardrooms had already been losing momentum last year, with a significant drop in ethnic minority appointments and women still struggling to secure top leadership roles.

Michelle Ovens, founder of Small Business Britain, said: “Any shift to dial back diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at a US level could have a significant negative cultural impact on businesses large and small across the world – undoubtedly having a knock-on impact in the UK.

“This is a step backwards and undermines years of progress, as diverse businesses drive innovation, broaden skills and perform better, ultimately creating valuable economic opportunities that are good for the entire global economy.”

Encouraging diversity and inclusion at all levels of the supply chain “is vital”, Ms Ovens added, arguing that female entrepreneurship can unlock billions for the UK economy.

“So maintaining these efforts is crucial, not just for individual businesses but also for fostering innovation and ensuring competitiveness in the global economy,” she said.

Rachel Curley, deputy general secretary of leading tech union Prospect, said the political developments in the US and the reaction of large multinationals are “understandably causing deep concern amongst UK tech workers”.

“Companies like Meta, Amazon and others need to engage with their workforces and their unions so that changes can be worked through together and staff can make their feelings known.

“More broadly, we will be looking to the UK government to ensure that employment law is adhered to and our own values relating to fairness in the workplace are respected.”

Peter Cheese, chief executive of the Charted Institute for Professional Development, said that while most organisations continue to see the DEI principles as integral to meeting business needs, there is growing debate about the value of the number of initiatives in workplaces.

“The news from the US will increase attention for some firms on re-evaluating their own position and what they prioritise,” he said.

“Organisations should see diversity and inclusion as integral to their HR practices, and their people and business strategies, but also focus on the evidence of what works and drives positive business outcomes in their own context.”

We urge investors to continue using their influence on the companies they own and invest in to uphold responsible investment standards on important issues such as tackling workplace inequalities – not only because it makes business sense but because it is the right thing to do Kohinoor Choudhury, ShareAction

Others said the cultural shift could be felt in the investment landscape with shareholders placing less emphasis on environment, social and governance (ESG) concerns.

Kohinoor Choudhury, DEI campaign manager at ShareAction, said the moves being made by some companies in the US are “concerning” but added that the change should not be mistaken for a global shift.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion issues are material financial risks for companies and investors, and are critical to a responsible investment approach,” she said.

“We urge investors to continue using their influence on the companies they own and invest in to uphold responsible investment standards on important issues such as tackling workplace inequalities – not only because it makes business sense but because it is the right thing to do.”

Lindsey Stewart, director of stewardship research and policy at Morningstar Sustainalytics, said: “Although the incoming administration has touted its intention to take a less interventionist approach to business, DEI and ESG matters appear to be an exception – pressure on businesses to curtail their ambitions on environmental and social matters looks set to increase in the near future.

“We are already starting to see this shift in the shareholder proposals being filed by conservative activists ahead of this year’s proxy season.”

Mr Stewart said an increasing number of proposals are requesting the rollbacks of DEI programmes, compared with a previous trend of asking the firm to assess the cost-benefit balance of such programmes.

“Although such proposals are poorly supported by shareholders – usually gaining no more than 2–3% support – the change of emphasis sends a clear message,” he said.