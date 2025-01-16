Taylor Wimpey cautions over rising construction costs amid ‘uncertain’ market

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has cautioned over pressure on construction costs this year as suppliers mitigate the impact of Budget tax changes and uncertain economic conditions.

The developer nonetheless said it was beginning 2025 on stronger footing thanks to an uptick in sales over the second half of last year.

It completed the sale of 9,972 homes in the UK over 2024, lower than the 10,356 completed in 2023 but at the upper end of its previous guidance range.

This means its full-year operating profit is expected to meet a previous forecast of £416 million.

The average selling price of a home, sold privately in the UK, was £356,000 last year, lower than the £370,000 average price in 2023, it revealed.

Taylor Wimpey said house prices were weaker in the South of England where “affordability has been most stretched”, compared to the North where there had been some price growth.

Looking ahead, the FTSE 100-listed company said it was starting 2025 with a bigger order book than last year and an encouraging level of enquiries, but that it was too early to gauge customer behaviour.

Its performance will depend on the movement of mortgage rates and their impact on people’s ability to afford a home – with further interest rate cuts expected this year.

It also said it was anticipating increased pressure on construction costs due to the changing economic landscape, and as suppliers work to mitigate the impact of the Government’s autumn Budget.

It follows a string of businesses and retailers warning that they may have to raise prices to help absorb the cost of higher taxes this year.

Jennie Daly, Taylor Wimpey’s chief executive, said “market conditions are uncertain, and we continue to monitor the impact of mortgage costs on affordability”, but that the developer was “well placed to play our part in addressing the significant undersupply of UK housing”.

The company said the Government’s plans to reform the planning system in order to accelerate house-building targets were a positive step for the industry.

Aarin Chiekrie, an equity analyst for Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Taylor Wimpey remains on solid ground, despite a steep share price decline in the final months of 2024 as the UK Budget, sticky mortgage rates and economic fears weighed on the whole sector.

“The order book’s also risen, now sitting at £2 billion, giving Taylor Wimpey good revenue visibility in the near term which should help it ride out the current macroeconomic uncertainty.”