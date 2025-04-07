Ryan Adams’ Belfast concert described as ‘most uncomfortable ever’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryan Adams reportedly stormed off stage during what fans described as a “chaotic” show in Belfast on Saturday.

The American singer-songwriter, 50, was playing at the Waterfront Hall to mark the 25th anniversary of his debut solo album, Heartbreaker.

However, the gig is said to have ended abruptly after the controversial musician “threw a tantrum”, audience members claimed, while a local reporter described it as “the most uncomfortable, shambolic live music experience I’ve ever had”.

“Went to the worst ‘concert’ I’ve ever been to tonight in the Waterfront Hall,” one fan posted on X/Twitter. “Ryan Adams forgot the bit about giving the audience a good performance in return for their hard-earned cash! By performance I don’t mean throwing a tantrum dressed up as Oscar Wilde!”

When another fan attempted to defend Adams by accusing them of “ignoring” his pleas for no flash photography, the original poster responded: “The flash was off! He was annoyed about everything.

“He didn’t like how people had to leave their seats to go to the loo. He was annoyed by latecomers, drunks calling for requests and the torchlights used by the ushers. Proper diva stuff.”

“Struggling to describe the chaos of Ryan Adams [in] Belfast,” another audience member said.

However, some fans defended Adams’ behaviour and said he was upset by fans using the flash function on their phones, as he is epileptic.

The Independent has contacted Adams’ representative for comment.

The Belfast Telegraph reported that Adams abandoned the set halfway through, telling the audience: “Stop f***ing flashing. I warned you. You could kill me. I have epilepsy and Meniere’s disease. F*** you, I’m not coming back until you stop flashing.”

Signs had been placed around the venue warning fans against the use of flash photography due to Adams’ condition.

The musician later returned to the stage after around half an hour, the publication reported, and said he had suffered an epileptic seizure backstage.

Another fan alleged that, towards the end of the show, a group near them had “actively tried to use flash photography to cause another seizure”.

Other fans said further incidents added to the “uncomfortable” tone of the evening, such as Adams apparently hand-delivering a copy of his forthcoming novel, The Greatest Movie Ever Made, to one fan.

“If you haven’t been to see Ryan Adams yet… don’t,” one disgruntled audience member said. “Won tickets to see him and still feel like I’m due a refund. Left after three songs. Avoid.”

Adams has been attempting to revive his career since 2019, when he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, including singer Phoebe Bridgers and his ex-wife, Mandy Moore.

A year later, he shared a lengthy apology for his past behaviour, writing: “There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I’ve mistreated people through my life and career. All I can say is that I’m sorry.”