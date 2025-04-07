For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A plastic surgeon has been found guilty of attempting to murder a fellow doctor whom he wanted "out of the way", by breaking into his home, dousing the ground floor in petrol and then stabbing his victim.

Peter Brooks, 61, was convicted of two counts of attempted murder, attempted arson with intent to endanger life, and possession of a knife in a public place, after he knifed former colleague Graeme Perks in the early hours of January 14 2021.

It can now be reported that the defendant was "voluntarily absent" from his month-long trial because he was on hunger strike.

Jurors deliberated for more than 12 hours at Loughborough Courthouse before finding Brooks guilty of all the charges against him.

This is a breaking story. More to follow...