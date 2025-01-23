HSBC scraps global money app Zing a year after launch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HSBC is shutting down its global payments app Zing a year after launch, putting hundreds of jobs at risk, as the global bank continues to overhaul its structure.

The bank’s chief executive has instigated a series of changes to drive down costs since stepping into the role last year.

Zing was launched in the UK in January 2024 for people to hold funds in different currencies, send money internationally, or spend in the UK and abroad through an app and a multi-currency debit card.

The fintech entered the market as a competitor to money apps like Wise and Revolut.

The closure is understood to be putting up to about 400 jobs at risk, including a significant number of non-HSBC staff contracted for customer support roles.

The bank has plans in place to support affected employees including possible opportunities to be redeployed elsewhere within the business.

HSBC said the decision means Zing’s “underlying technology platform” will be integrated into the wider bank.

HSBC’s boss Georges Elhedery has initiated an overhaul of the global banking giant since taking on the top job in September.

This included merging operations to simplify the bank’s structure and reducing the number of separate geographical units.

It has also begun cutting senior banker roles as part of efforts to reduce business costs.

Mr Elhedery stressed the changes will make the bank “simpler and faster” by axing the doubling-up of roles at a senior level.

A spokesperson for the bank said the Zing closure “forms part of the simplification of the group” announced in October.

“HSBC is focused on increasing leadership and market share in the areas where it has a clear competitive advantage, and where it has the greatest opportunities to grow and support our clients.”