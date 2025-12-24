Bulletin world briefing: Zelensky unveils Ukraine peace plan and China slows push for self-driving cars
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky has unveiled a US-backed 20-point peace plan to end the war with Russia.
- Australia will deport a British man charged with displaying Nazi symbols.
- China is slowing its plans to mass-produce self-driving cars over safety concerns.
- A family has warned of the dangers of rock pools after a tragedy in Tenerife.
- A Chinese national has been jailed for 20 months for stealing another passenger’s luggage from a Singapore Airlines flight.