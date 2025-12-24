Man travelling business class jailed for nearly two years for stealing bag
- A Chinese national, Liu Ming, has been sentenced to 20 months in jail for attempting to steal a fellow passenger's luggage on a Singapore Airlines flight.
- The 26-year-old boarded the Dubai to Singapore flight on 7 August with the specific intention of stealing high-value items from business class passengers.
- Liu took an Azerbaijani couple's luggage, containing items valued at over S$100,000 (£57,625), from an overhead compartment during the flight.
- The victim's wife woke up and confronted Liu, who returned the luggage before any items could be stolen, despite his initial claim of taking it by mistake.
- Liu was arrested upon arrival at Changi Airport and subsequently pleaded guilty to one charge of theft, with prosecutors highlighting the potential damage to Singapore's reputation.