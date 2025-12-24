Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

China slows plans to mass-produce self-driving cars over safety concerns

  • China is slowing its plans to mass-produce and sell advanced self-driving cars following a fatal crash involving assisted-driving technology.
  • Chinese regulators have approved only two of nine proposals for Level 3 self-driving vehicles, with these approvals highly restricted to testing on specific highway sections rather than full commercial deployment.
  • The stricter regulatory approach is linked to a March crash involving a Xiaomi SU7 electric car, with its assisted-driving system engaged, which resulted in the deaths of three university students.
  • This marks a setback for Chinese carmakers who had already begun mass-producing vehicles equipped with Level 3 hardware, now expected to be sold with downgraded Level 2 software.
  • Authorities have also banned misleading marketing terms such as 'smart driving' for assisted-driving systems, amid growing public concern and reports of domestic systems lagging in safety performance.
