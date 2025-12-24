Family warn of rock pool dangers after tragedy in Tenerife
- A Devon family narrowly escaped drowning during a visit to a man-made natural pool in Los Gigantes, Tenerife, on 7 December.
- Kai Barrington, 42, Sarah Jellard, 39, and their 20-month-old baby were at the popular tourist spot when a series of powerful waves struck.
- Mr Barrington, an experienced surfer, survived by clinging to the bottom of the pool as waves engulfed it, while Ms Jellard watched from a safer, elevated position.
- The incident tragically claimed four lives, with another person still unaccounted for, after swimmers were pulled into the ocean.
- The family is now urging for greater awareness regarding the dangers of such natural pools and better information for tourists about potential hazards and changing weather conditions.